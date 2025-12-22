Between Two Kingdoms

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tectonic School's avatar
Tectonic School
Dec 22

Very well said. My wife and I just welcomed our fourth child, all delivered via c-section after a very needed emergency procedure for our first child. While we were in the hospital I took note of all the ways that technology was being used to detect, prevent, and address serious concerns that would have been death sentences in times past, all the while thinking of Kingsnorth's objections.

It may be true that evil and selfish people push for the advancement of technology for their own gain, but they comes to benefit so many. Kingsnorth lacks a vision for how God can fix and redeem the problems we cause, and his fears seem to point towards a belief that humanity actually can be "unmade" in a way that borders on the idolatrous.

Reply
Share
Curiosités Classiques's avatar
Curiosités Classiques
Jan 17

Good review.

Also consider: man is a social technogenic animal.

We were made to make.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Ehrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture