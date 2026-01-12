I can still remember where I was when I first saw the famous video clip of Rev. Jeremiah Wright, then-Senator Barack Obama’s pastor, thundering against the nation’s moral corruption. “No, no, no, not God bless America, God damn America, that’s in the Bible, for killing innocent people,” Wright roared. “God damn America, for treating her citizens as less than human. God damn America for as long as she acts like she is God and she is supreme.”[1]

As a staunchly conservative teenager, I found Wright’s denunciations almost too jarring to put into words. I’d simply never heard anything like this before. What could it possibly mean to invert the slogan—God bless America—that I’d internalized all my life? What did it mean that Wright was saying this from a church pulpit? The only mental category I had for this was something like “treason.”

Little did I know, at the time, that Wright was far from the first to level such charges against the American political system. Seeing Wright on YouTube was simply my first encounter with what Georgetown-based philosopher Jerome Copulsky describes as “American heretics”—“those operating within the Christian tradition,” yet simultaneously “focused on challenging the very foundations of the American political order.”[2] The very existence of such heretics was strange to younger me: Christianity and American-ness were, in my mind, so profoundly woven together that the possibility of critique felt simply incoherent. And yet, history tells a different story.

Copulsky’s recent book—American Heretics: Religious Adversaries of Liberal Order—canvasses the American tradition in search of its Christian dissidents, those who never embraced the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution as major political-theological accomplishments. For many brilliant American clergypersons and intellectuals through the years, America’s distinctive theo-political settlement—centered on ideals of liberty and equality, the repudiation of religious establishment, and expansive protections for religious liberty—was, in fact, a major failure. In their minds, God demanded more than what America could offer. And so, rather than poring through Founding-era texts in order to build out an account of America’s Christian foundations, these critics indicted the whole project as fundamentally sub-Christian. That is an uncomfortable critique—which is probably why it has always been largely confined to the margins of American life.

In lieu of writing a sprawling historical survey, Copulsky focuses on several key “moments” in American history, which drove intellectual wedges between American Christian thinkers: the American Revolution, the Civil War, the rise of midcentury secularism, the Supreme Court’s decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, and so forth. His study begins with a treatment of Loyalist clerics, like Myles Cooper and Charles Inglis, who wrote vigorously against the American colonists’ demands for political freedom. In their telling, to revolt against the British crown was to revolt against the God-ordained order of society altogether, setting civilization adrift on a tide of atheistic republicanism. From there, Copulsky treats a lesser-known episode—the Covenanter movement among Scottish Presbyterians, which called for withholding political support for the new American polity on the grounds that it did not explicitly acknowledge the reign of God. Chapters on antislavery and proslavery theologians in the runup to the Civil War, on Catholic reckonings with the American experiment, on Christian Reconstructionism, and on contemporary “postliberalism” follow.

What makes Copulsky’s method so effective is that, by and large, he largely avoids the temptation of historical presentism—of judging these past intellectuals (whose convictions he plainly does not share) by twenty-first century standards. Instead, Copulsky focuses on highlighting the internal tensions within the various branches of the Christian tradition he explores—illustrating how Christians holding an overwhelming number of presuppositions in common might still reach contrary conclusions regarding the permissibility of the American regime.

The American story is full of such internecine disputes. Within the Anglican fold, Loyalist Jonathan Boucher squared off against the American patriot Jacob Duché;[3] Covenanters Alexander McLeod and Samuel Wylie found themselves arguing for a moderating position against hardliner James Willson;[4] Catholic intellectuals John Courtney Murray and Brent Bozell Jr. reached diametrically opposite conclusions on the compatibility of “Americanism” and orthodox Catholicism.[5] And far from being settled, these debates continue up to recent days: to take just one example, Francis Schaeffer was far more sanguine about the prospects for American order than Rousas Rushdoony, Gary North, and the other “theonomists” interested in Mosaic political categories.[6] That said, Copulsky’s careful framing does slip a little bit in the concluding chapter on “postliberals and national conservatives,” which focuses largely on Catholics Patrick Deneen and Adrian Vermeule, and the Jewish Yoram Hazony;[7] in my view, Douglas Wilson or Stephen Wolfe would’ve been more apt interlocutors.

Perhaps the most fascinating chapter of Copulsky’s book, though, is an extended discussion of the late-1800s battle over “religious amendments” to the U.S. Constitution—both for and against religion. On the one hand, a group of politically connected Covenanters urged Abraham Lincoln to spearhead an amendment that would “humbly acknowledg[e] Almighty God as the source of all authority and power in civil government, the Lord Jesus Christ as the Ruler among the nations, [and] his revealed will as the supreme law of the land, in order to constitute a Christian government.”[8] On the other, a league of “theistic humanists” sought an amendment that would extend the Constitution’s prohibition of religious establishments and religious tests to the states (decades later, the Supreme Court’s decision in Everson would effectively accomplish the same result).[9] These competing amendments each represented attempts to upend—and hence finally “resolve,” in favor of one pole or the other—what James Davison Hunter has described as America’s “hybrid-Enlightenment” political settlement: the Christian/humanistic “synthesis informed by rich traditions of thought and practice, drawing as much from the Bible as from the philosophical traditions of natural law; indebted as much to Revelation as to reason.”[10] But both efforts failed. The American hybrid-Enlightenment settlement lurched on into another century, and then another.

How long will this last, though? In an admirably candid conclusion, Copulsky suggests that claims of such a “settlement” can never be anything other than fundamentally incoherent. Nor, from a theological vantage, was the American experiment ever truly “neutral.”

If it is to endure, America’s liberal democracy will have to be sustained in the absence of a moral consensus or clear-cut spiritual foundations. And its citizens and others who dwell and sojourn within its borders will have to manage to live together with all their profound and intractable differences. This requires an ongoing exercise in democratic virtue and liberality—not without tensions and temptations, sometimes happily and sometimes with ambivalence, frustration, and conflict—within the admittedly not-entirely-neutral frame of our liberal democratic republic.[11]

In one sense, Copulsky suggests, the dissidents were right: what Pope Leo XIII harshly condemned in 1899 as the heresy of “Americanism” has always embedded a certain set of metaphysical assumptions, which exacerbate “the ambiguities and paradoxes of the Christian revelation regarding the origin, nature, and purpose of the this-world political community, together with its responsibilities to the church and the church’s responsibilities to it.”[12] For Copulsky, pragmatically speaking, America is simply too diverse and fissiparous to support the sort of reconstructive projects that generations of Christian dissidents have dreamed of. One man’s Christendom is another man’s Babylon.

* * *

In many ways, Copulsky’s study is fascinatingly topical. It’s striking to see, aggregated in one place, just how many “contemporary” arguments have, in fact, very long histories. The American tradition has witnessed many prophecies of imminent cultural collapse, and many calls for a radical Christian restoration. It’s one thing to “know what time it is”; it’s quite another to assert incautiously that “this time, really, will be the big one.”

That being said, one might wish that Copulsky would do even more to conceptually parse the different varieties of Christian “nonliberalism” he surveys, rather than restricting each of his varied “nonliberalisms” to its particular historical context. For instance, Copulsky’s book suggests the existence of at least one notable cleavage—a cleavage that persists down through various centuries of argumentation—between the various Christian nonliberals surveyed.

To begin with, there is what we might call a symbolic or discursive Christian nonliberalism—epitomized by the Covenanters and the religious amendment movements—focused on institutionalizing broad, and specifically Christian, claims in the Constitution or culture at large. The adoption of the motto “In God We Trust,” and the addition of the words “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance, fall squarely within this stream. The emphasis here is on the introduction of Christian theological-rhetorical categories, however abstractly defined, as (basically) limit conditions for public life and political discourse. The substantive content of “America” may be many things, but it will not cease to be formally Christian, at least in terms of how we speak about it. What really matters is the label.

But there is also what might be called a hierarchic Christian nonliberalism—animated by a much “thicker” vision of top-to-bottom natural order, of system-wide categorical thinking, of “everything in its proper place.” The arguments pressed by the Royalist clergy, the Civil War-era proslavery theologians, and some contemporary postliberals fall into this category. What distinguishes this flavor of nonliberalism is that its specifically Christian character is, in a sense, accidental; the emphasis is less on the institutionalization of Christian language and categories than on the “natural” coherence of all (inherently unequal) elements of a larger metaphysical totality. Christian theological distinctives, and distinctive ways of speaking, matter less; the accent is placed on nonliberalism itself.

Perhaps another way of getting at this distinction is to consider why, on each paradigm, “individualism” is a pathology. On the first model, liberal individualism is primarily wrong because it allows the individual to idolatrously violate the civic norms of Christian speech: in declaring himself to be his own law, and setting himself up as a god in his own right, he violates the social expectation that “in a nation under God, individuals do not present themselves as laws unto themselves.” On the second model, liberal individualism is primarily wrong because the individual is out of his proper place, not performing his proper role or function; this failure may be described as a transgression of Christian natural law, or a violation of natural order, or in some other way entirely.

The lines between these camps are, of course, blurry. (Catholic nonliberalism largely straddles this divide.) But it seems to me that there is a genuine intellectual cleavage here—possibly rooted in different background metaphysics?—which is worth excavating at greater length. Liberalism (as Copulsky frames it) may unduly marginalize theological claims and relativize theological traditions themselves. And yet from a Christian theological vantage, the foregoing nonliberal models have vulnerabilities, too. Symbolic Christian nonliberalism risks decaying into Christianity in name only, leaving unaddressed the wide range of social pathologies deplored by conservatives; hierarchic Christian nonliberalism risks forfeiting altogether anything distinctly Christian. (Are the Vedic Laws of Manu functionally coterminous with a hierarchic Christian nonliberalism?)

Of course, this may be asking too much of a historical study. Copulsky is not a Christian theologian, after all. But the questions his study invites aren’t merely of historical interest to academics or bemused observers. They must be answered by Christians themselves. And they must be answered in, perhaps, new and unique ways.

Today, history seems to be charting a different course than Hunter, or Copulsky, anticipated. Instead of witnessing an intensification of those dimensions of late liberalism most openly hostile to traditional belief—an acerbic emphasis on diversity and identity, and an antagonism to history—America seems to be going somewhere else. And yet this doesn’t seem to be a “postliberal moment” in the sense once envisioned by the Deneens and Vermeules of the world, but rather a triumph of the anarchic, folk-libertarian spirit of America’s Scotch-Irish roots.[13] The emerging “hybrid-Enlightenment” settlement will be less Puritan, and more frontier—or as Seth Troutt puts it, an “ambivalent world.”[14]

For there to be American heretics, there must first be American believers.

[1] Quoted in Harry V. Jaffa, “God Bless America,” Claremont Review of Books (Spring 2008), https://claremontreviewofbooks.com/god-bless-america1/.

[2] Jerome E. Copulsky, American Heretics: Religious Adversaries of Liberal Order (New Haven, CT: Yale University Press, 2024), 16.

[3] Copulsky, American Heretics, 43.

[4] Copulsky, American Heretics, 111.

[5] Copulsky, American Heretics, 268.

[6] Copulsky, American Heretics, 308.

[7] Copulsky, American Heretics, 398.

[8] Copulsky, American Heretics, 174.

[9] Copulsky, American Heretics, 205.

[10] James Davison Hunter, Democracy and Solidarity: On the Cultural Roots of America’s Political Crisis (New Haven, CT: Yale University Press, 2024), 61.

[11] Copulsky, American Heretics, 411.

[12] Copulsky, American Heretics, 15.

[13] Cf. Tanner Greer, “The Problem of the New Right,” The Scholar’s Stage (Apr. 24, 2021), https://scholars-stage.org/the-problem-of-the-new-right/ (“Pity the Whig who wishes to lead the Jackson masses! Spare a prayer for the post-liberal politico who must herd the backcountry crowd. The pillars of the New Right’s rising moral order are the most licentious and rebellious people in the nation. This is an unstable foundation for a post-liberal body politic if there ever was one.”).

[14] Seth Troutt, “The Transition to Ambivalent World,” World (Dec. 3, 2024), https://wng.org/opinions/the-transition-to-ambivalent-world-1733225254.