Political philosopher Isaiah Berlin is widely remembered for, among other reasons, his seminal 1958 lecture “Two Concepts of Liberty.”[1] There, Berlin differentiated two different ways in which the concept of “liberty” has been conceptualized within the framework of the broad Western tradition.

On the one hand is “negative liberty,” the understanding of the term that’s likely most familiar to most people today: liberty understood as the absence of external coercion or constraint.[2] This is the familiar American ethic of do what you want, so long as you don’t hurt anybody else, captured in the image of the frontiersman setting off towards the sunset, imposing order on untamed lands where no rules or laws prevent him.[3] Negative liberty is liberty as autonomy, as an overcoming of oppression simpliciter.

On the other hand is “positive liberty”—a less familiar understanding of freedom, but one that has a robust provenance in Western thought.[4] This is liberty understood as the freedom to know and do the good, with any impediments to that teleological pursuit removed. If this sounds confusingly vague, an example may help. An alcoholic or drug addict may be “free” in the sense that no one stops him from consuming the substances he craves; he is not “free,” however, to pursue the goods of human sociability and intellectual excellence, because his addiction has enslaved him and holds him back.

While Berlin’s essay ultimately cashed out in a defense of “negative liberty,” against the supposedly implicit authoritarianism of the positive-liberty account, a number of conservative intellectuals have taken Berlin’s distinction in exactly the opposite direction. After all, has the modern account of “negative liberty” really left us better off? Some might think not: Patrick Deneen and D.C. Schindler, among others, have argued that the progressive emancipation of individuals from “thick” contexts of obligation and constraint—such as participation in a community or the formation of a family—has left those individuals profoundly immiserated.[5] We are indeed autonomous—we pay lip service to our freedom to live childfree lives, eat fancy brunches, and tour exotic destinations— while at the same time, off Instagram, we’re more depressed and alienated than ever.

And that’s just the pragmatic argument. Isn’t there something theologically deficient about the negative-liberty account, too? A thoroughly Christian account of liberty does not seem quite so “open-ended”: when the Apostle Paul speaks of a life enslaved to sin,[6] and identifies himself as a bondservant of Christ,[7] he is not speaking in the key of negative liberty, but describing human choices as oriented toward a Good that transcends and enfolds them. For Berlin, that “thick” concept of the Good is precisely the problem: in his words, the belief “that all the positive values in which men have believed must, in the end, be compatible, and perhaps even entail one another” is, “more than any other . . . responsible for the slaughter of individuals on the altars of the great historical ideals.”[8] And yet, the traditional Christian understanding of the convertibility of the transcendentals—of truth, goodness, and beauty finding their origin and fulfillment in the Triune God—is fundamental to Christian thought as such.

Candidly, I have never been entirely satisfied with drawing the distinction this sharply—that is, treating “negative liberty” as a flawed and unchristian understanding of freedom. That’s because, as Berlin suggested, the language of “positive liberty” can serve to confer a sheen of moral legitimacy upon coercive institutions and practices, when in reality those institutions and practices are driven by more dubious logics. In the simplest terms, I recall finding this distinction problematic because, in practice, it draped a cloak of heavy-handed moralizing over every ill-conceived rule promulgated by my institution. It was unnecessary to justify a ban on dancing as “respecting the consciences of weaker brethren”[9]—moralistic, positive-liberty language—when in reality the policy was simply a response to Baptist donor pressures. Not every restriction on liberty should be justified in the language of positive liberty, at the risk of destroying one’s moral credibility.

And that is, of course, what happened in Western history. Appeals to the “divine right of kings,” or to the sovereign’s prerogative to lead his people into virtue, are no longer plausible because now we know too much. The decisions of sovereigns are now questionable because we’ve seen venal kings acting for venal ends; what was the Watergate scandal but a latter-day recurrence of this?[10]

We are confronted, in short, with a real question: whether what Berlin describes as negative liberty—freedom from constraint—is actually getting at something true, some good that makes sense within the horizon of Christian experience (against Berlin’s own argument, and also against the arguments of his conservative critics).

Perhaps surprisingly, I think the answer is yes.

* * *

We can begin with the basic datum that there is, intuitively and pre-reflectively, something very compelling about negative liberty.

Wicked is one of my favorite musicals, and the song “Defying Gravity” is its undisputed high point. Coming at the climax of the musical’s first act, the song features the protagonist Elphaba—later to be unfairly tarred as the “Wicked Witch of the West”—rejecting the offer of the corrupt Wizard of Oz to join his regime. As the music swells, Elphaba takes flight on her legendary broomstick for the first time and hurtles into the unknown skies above.

It’s an incredibly invigorating sequence, on both stage and screen. And I think the reason for that visceral appeal is because “Defying Gravity” is, at its heart, an assertion of negative liberty—of freedom from illicit constraints. Something in the human soul thrills to this liberation:

I’m through accepting limits

‘Cause someone says they’re so

Some things I cannot change

But ‘til I try I’ll never know



Too long I’ve been afraid of

Losing love, I guess I’ve lost

Well if that’s love

It comes at much too high a cost



I’d sooner buy defying gravity

Kiss me goodbye, I’m defying gravity

And you can’t pull me down![11]

Read those first lines again, though. Here, there’s an apparent subtlety of “negative liberty” that neither Berlin nor his conservative interlocutors really explore. Elphaba expressly rejects “limits”—in this context, the Wizard of Oz’s authoritarian rule of Oz and suppression of its talking animals—but why? As she says: she rejects them because those limits are simply asserted as limits, and asserted to be good, without in fact being good.

The next several lines underscore the point. Elphaba recognizes that the constraints around her require reform, even though she does not know exactly what must be done about them or whether she can meaningfully effect change. But what she does know is that she will not, in this moment, adopt an ersatz understanding of love that comes at too high a moral price.

So what does this logic imply? Elphaba’s statement that there is a price she will not pay, that the Wizard’s love “comes at much too high a cost,” tacitly asserts a moral ideal beyond the rules and limits presented to her—some understanding of goodness or truth that is, in a way, “extrasystemic.” It is in the name of that higher ideal that she must “try” to “change” “some things.”

“Defying Gravity” is an anthem of negative liberty celebrating independence from limits and constraints. It does not articulate a clear account of the “one true purpose” that ought to contour the exercise of positive liberty. And yet there is a moral intelligibility to Elphaba’s decision nevertheless, and a moral thrill in her assertion of freedom. What is happening here?

From a Christian vantage, one might say that the moral power of negative liberty is grounded in the fact that, in the narrative course of a human life,[12] there exist scenarios in which one experiences an incongruity between their primordial apprehension of the Good and the way in which a particular act, practice, or constraint is justified as good. In the face of that incongruity, one thereby makes a choice for the inchoate Good against an ersatz account of the good, under conditions where precisely that which one ought next to do is unknown. Or, alternatively: in order to ultimately do the good, the first thing that must be done is to reject lies about the good.

One might know that something that claims to be “good” is wrong, in light of a higher standard of goodness which is also affirmed, but—in that instant of recognition and choice—one does not know exactly what the alternative is. Put even more simply: this is the choice for the intuited goodness of an unknown God, over the claims of those known to falsely speak in His name.

This choice falls on the “negative liberty” side of Berlin’s dichotomy, in that it says nothing particularly “affirmative” about the ultimate purpose or path that the chooser adopts. But this “thicker” understanding of negative liberty is not identical with the assertion of freedom from constraint in an absolute sense. To illustrate this subtle but crucial distinction, we might look to—ironically enough—yet another blockbuster showtune first sung by Idina Menzel:

It’s funny how some distance Makes everything seem small And the fears that once controlled me Can’t get to me at all! It’s time to see what I can do To test the limits and break through No right, no wrong, no rules for me, I’m free! Let it go, let it go I am one with the wind and sky Let it go, let it go You’ll never see me cry! Here I stand And here I’ll stay Let the storm rage on![13]

“Let It Go” is, just like “Defying Gravity,” a song about negative liberty. But “Defying Gravity” enfolds that assertion of negative liberty within a greater moral context. For Elphaba, the thrill of freedom is the thrill of saying no to a lie, which is recognized as a lie, in order to do justice to an as-yet-unknown Goodness; though, in the instant of choosing, Elphaba articulates no specific path or purpose, her choice does not rule out moral obligation altogether. But “Let It Go” does precisely that: no right, no wrong, no rules for me, I’m free.

Where “Defying Gravity” implies a transcendent standard of value, “Let It Go” eschews one, ruling out contexts of moral obligation aprioristically. Against this latter understanding of liberty, the Christian critique undoubtedly strikes home: there is something grotesque about an ideology of self-alienation and estrangement. To be human is to occupy contexts of relationship and obligation. “Let It Go” rules those out; “Defying Gravity” does not.

All of this is to say, in the end, that Christian accounts of liberty should not overly rely on Berlin’s formulation, at least not without substantial qualification. Doing so—and defending a “positive liberty” over an undifferentiated “negative liberty”—risks pathologizing aspects of embodied human existence that are, in fact, oriented to God. The joy that comes with saying no to false authority is right and good, even if an absolute autonomy is nihilism itself.

