Between Two Kingdoms

Between Two Kingdoms

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew's avatar
Matthew
7d

I know that you only mentioned this briefly, but I wanted to ask about your interpretation of Plato's demiurge. When I read Timaeus, I did not get the impression that the Demiurge was a deceiver. The world he made was not perfect, but it approximated the perfect as closely as it could given that it was made in imitation of the eternal forms from pre-existing matter and thus could never equal them. He didn't seem at all like the gnostic demiurge, imprisoning minds in evil matter.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Ehrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture