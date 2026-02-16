Very few institutions—with the exception of the Inquisition—sound quite as medieval as the “Index of Forbidden Books” (Index Librorum Prohibitorum). The very name conjures up images of monastic oppression, of scientific texts blazing in a bonfire overseen by grim-faced clerics. In a cultural moment where “Banned Books Week” is something of an unofficial national holiday, the idea of ecclesiastical censorship is utterly unthinkable. Those were the bad old days, we tell ourselves with a shudder.

But, unsurprisingly, history paints a more complex picture. For one thing, the image of mass book-burnings isn’t quite accurate. (Girolamo Savonarola himself, architect of the legendary “Bonfire of the Vanities,” was actually freelancing in defiance of papal authority.) But more importantly, the moniker “Index of Forbidden Books” is somewhat misleading. The Catholic proscription on reading certain kinds of texts was never really categorical. Rather, a volume’s inclusion on the Index meant simply that ecclesial permission was required prior to accessing the material in question.[1] As such, the Index functioned in practice less like a banned-books list and more like a security-clearance system.

Today, of course, the idea of needing a security clearance to read Spinoza or Malebranche sounds absurd, a hopeless anachronism. But security clearances as such are very serious business. Government employees under consideration for positions in which they will handle sensitive information must undergo an extensive vetting process, carefully designed to ascertain their suitability for accessing material that may compromise the interests of the state if disclosed. That is to say: the basic principle underlying the Index has not really changed over time, but rather migrated; what has changed are the categories of information deemed to constitute “threats to public order.” Once upon a time, the naturalistic liberalism of Spinoza was seen as profoundly destabilizing to the commonwealth: the ideas he was exploring, authorities judged, were simply too fraught to be allowed to remain in public circulation. Spinoza’s books were, in a sense, the nuclear reactor codes of an earlier age.

We are accustomed today to speak and think of the truth-seeking process as something luminous, even pure. Christian thought has, of course, long insisted that the Creator of all things is also Himself absolute Truth (and Goodness, Beauty, Being, and Unity too). The God who knows all things is also Himself supremely knowable, an infinite Act of intelligencethat is simultaneously, as Bernard Lonergan had it, always also infinite intelligibility. The promise of the beatific vision is a promise of ever-deepening knowledge of this God, an “epektastic” movement deeper into glory.

This theological—or better, eschatological—orientation has informed how Christians engage the finite epistemological environment that is created reality. The God who is Himself truth does not create a universe of deception (a la Plato’s demiurge) or irrationality. The human truth-seeking imperative is itself a response to a uniquely transcendental summon—an invitation to, in the business of everyday human existence, “taste and see that the Lord is good”[2] and to witness that the heavens bear the impress of His hands.[3] Christians, in short, ought to be truth-seeking people.

And yet—there are some truths, or perhaps some human capacities to receive truth, that are rather more ambivalent. In Exodus 33, Moses asks to behold the glory of the Lord. And though God does not deny Moses’s request, He qualifies it: Moses may see only God’s “back parts,” but not His face, for “there shall no man see me, and live.” God places Moses in a cleft of stone, and shields Moses with His hand while His glory passes by. And so Moses glimpses God, but not God “in full”; he is blessed with a passing flicker or intimation of the Lord of heaven and earth.[4] Here God—Truth as such—cannot or will not be disclosed in His full power, on account of the limitations of Moses’s created (and hence finite) nature: no man shall see me and live.

We can glean from this story an important insight: there is, in principle, a kind of truth-disclosure that destroys—an encounter with reality that exceeds and overwhelms normal human capabilities to constructively assimilate. In Moses’s case, this principle is captured in its most pristine form. This principle is, in essence, what Rudolf Otto meant when he theorized the “idea of the holy”—an intuitive awareness of an overpowering numinous presence, of the divine, that surges beyond all rational systems meant to contain it. It is also a theme that H.P. Lovecraft’s stories of cosmic horror—stupefying encounters with terrifying metaphysical truths about the universe—so often aimed to approximate in secular-pagan fashion.

Put another way, we can affirm that within the categories of Christian thinking, there is in fact such a thing as an infohazard—a presentation of Truth/truths in a context which, by virtue of the limited capacity of the truth-receiving party, will actually be baneful to that party in some way. To be clear, this is not to imply that at the metaphysical level, Truth is other than Goodness; rather, the limitation lies “on the side” of finite creation. As the Psalmist recognizes, some “knowledge is too wonderful for me.”[5]

The possibility of divine self-disclosure is, of course, the ne plus ultra of any “infohazard.” But looking beyond that limit case, few have done more than philosopher Nick Bostrom to explicate the concept of “infohazards” at the level of the immanent—that is, infohazards that exist within the more quotidian domain of everyday experience.

For Bostrom, despite a widespread cultural sense that truth-seeking and truth-disclosure is of paramount importance, “infohazards” litter the contemporary epistemic landscape.[6] In the simplest terms, an “infohazard” can be defined, Bostrom submits, as “[a] risk that arises from the dissemination or the potential dissemination of (true) information that may cause harm or enable some agent to cause harm.”[7] Some such “infohazards” are obvious, such as “the genetic sequence of a lethal pathogen or a blueprint for making a thermonuclear weapon.”[8] Others are less so: Bostrom highlights, as an “idea hazard,” the concept of a “general idea, [that] if disseminated, creates a risk, even without a data-rich detailed specification.”[9] So, for instance, if a potential terrorist has never previously considered hijacking an airplane and flying it into a major commercial building, and his henchman proposes the idea, that suggestion is a crucial element of the process by which the terrorist attack might ultimately come to fruition.

Bostrom’s treatment is lengthy and probing, outlining an impressive range of ways in which disclosure of true information can result in negative consequences. There is, for instance, an “evocation hazard” associated with the “risk that the particular mode of presentation used to convey some content can activate undesirable mental states and processes.”[10]Where impact is concerned, there is a dramatic difference between statistics about national decline tucked into the pages of an academic text, and those same statistics when shouted to a violent crowd at a fascist rally.

And even subtler kinds of infohazards can be noted. For instance, true ideas, when introduced into preexisting intellectual ecosystems, can have a radically distortive effect on participants and their understanding of the world. “An idea might, by entering into an ecology populated by other ideas, interact in ways which, in the context of extant institutional and social structures, produce a harmful outcome, even in the absence of any intention to harm.”[11] So too, there are cases in which an important “social fiction depends on some shared knowledge not becoming common knowledge or not being publicly acknowledged; but public release of information could ruin the pretense.”[12] This, Bostrom writes, follows from the fact that “social norms depend on a coordination of beliefs or expectations among many subjects; and a risk is posed by information that could disrupt these expectations for the worse.”[13] In a public setting, for instance, it would often be quite impolite to remind a man who has successfully overcome drug addiction of his past.

What to do about infohazards? Bostrom sees two possible routes. One might, of course, “proceed as though no such hazard existed,” on the theory that “ignorance carries its own dangers which are oftentimes greater than those of knowledge.”[14] More darkly, Bostrom suggests, one might begin to “think more carefully and open-mindedly about which particular areas of knowledge deserve to be promoted, which should be let be, and which should perhaps even be actively impeded.”[15] If there is, in fact, a wisdom that is woe—a limitation on human capacities to constructively internalize certain kinds of truth-disclosures—perhaps it would be better that those truth-disclosures be restricted.

Something like the latter was, in the end, the conclusion of the architects of the Index Librorum Prohibitorum. To be clear, I’m not implying that the contents of the volumes on the Index represented “forbidden truth”; rather, the fact that such controversial claims could credibly be made and argued was the “truth” that authorities saw a need to suppress. The possibility of truth-seeking outside ecclesial parameters was itself the salient “infohazard.”

Broadly speaking, the theme of “infohazards” looms large in recent internecine Christian controversies over the “dissident right.” Specifically, much of the appeal of the “dissident right”—a loose intellectual confederation of individuals and institutions that has emerged in recent years—is rooted in its claim to face up honestly to certain (allegedly) unmistakable realities: the natural domination of men over women, the natural inequality of races, the distinctive pathologies of the Jewish race, the organic/biopolitical unity of the national ethnos, and so on. It would be beyond the scope of this piece to engage each of those substantive claims (and many of them have been amply treated elsewhere). The point is that dissident-right voices have positioned themselves as those willing to grasp the “infohazard” nettle—to introduce a particular medley of historical and scientific data into a small-L liberal society, where much of that data may challenge or upset received axioms of historical inevitability or the triumph of culture over biology.

I have in mind here two specific concepts that have proven widely influential in contemporary debates and that have evidenced an “infohazard”-like effect: the concept of the “second constitution” argued for by Christopher Caldwell in his 2020 volume The Age of Entitlement: America Since the Sixties, and the concept of the “postwar consensus” popularized by Rusty Reno in his 2019 book Return of the Strong Gods: Nationalism, Populism, and the Future of the West.

Caldwell’s book argues that the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s radically transformed American law, and ultimately, American culture. In Caldwell’s telling, early American history was characterized by the basic principle of freedom of association—in the simplest terms, the idea that individuals should be permitted to commingle and transact with only those others they choose, without intervention from the state. Framed in these terms, who could disagree? The implications, though, are notable. “Freedom of association,” understood in this expansive sense, entails a right to deny service to another for any reason imaginable—including, but not limited to, on the basis of the other person’s race. The right of free association, in short, is the right to discriminate.

As Caldwell has it, the Civil Rights Act and the judicial decisions surrounding it represented a truly unprecedented expansion of governmental power into citizens’ private affairs. Americans no longer perceive the world in the same way: we now go about our lives cognizant of the possibility that our decisions about whom to engage with, and on what terms, may result in legal actions being brought against us. The result, Caldwell submits, was a sort of re-founding of the American constitutional order—a migration away from a culture of liberty toward a culture dominated by state-enforced antidiscrimination principles. In sum, though Caldwell is clear-eyed about the real horrors of segregation and discrimination, he is also candid about the political sacrifices made to ameliorate them.[16]

Reno’s book, for its part, has a similarly “genealogical” bent. In brief, Reno argues that the brutality of the Second World War and the discovery of the Holocaust had a transformative effect on the public philosophies of the victorious Allied nations. Western nations became instinctively skeptical of metaphysically fraught political movements—those grounded in appeals to religion, national culture, blood and soil, ethnic pride, or what have you, all positing some kind of “thick” essentialism lying behind human affairs. These “metaphysical” categories had, after all, underpinned the Axis powers’ ideologies, and been invoked as justifications for genocide.

As a result, Reno submits, Western politics came to be dominated by a discourse of individual choice and abstract rationality, one that tended to occlude or marginalize deeper bonds of kinship, ancestry, religious belief, and so forth (the “strong gods” of Reno’s title). This complex of beliefs, constructed as a sort of negative foil to Nazism, Reno labels the “postwar consensus.” But as the insurgent populisms of the late 2010s made clear, these strong gods could not be expelled from public life for very long before reasserting themselves. The postwar consensus seems rather shaky at its foundations.[17]

Taken on their own terms, both the Caldwell and Reno volumes have real merit. They are meticulously documented, draw important distinctions (for the most part), and offer arguments that, while complicating received wisdom (e.g., the reflexive assumption that the Civil Rights Movement entailed no major tradeoffs for right-thinking, nonracist Americans), do not counsel in favor of a destructive political nihilism or overtly reactionary project. I doubt either author would approve of the uses to which their claims, among some on the “dissident right,” have often been put.

These ideas are advanced within a political context that has grown increasingly skeptical of globalism writ large. Recent decades have witnessed the failure of neoliberal economics to sustain viable blue-collar career paths in traditionally industrialized Western nations, and the failure of political leaders to effectively manage mass immigration. Against that backdrop, arguments like Caldwell’s and Reno’s are readily deployed—with none of the authors’ own qualifications or nuances—to support alternative “biopolitical” explanations of complex social phenomena.

Consider again the claims that anchor the Caldwell and Reno volumes: Caldwell’s hypothesis that the Civil Rights Movement forged a second Constitution, and Reno’s hypothesis that the postwar consensus denied important truths of politics. In many respects, these claims are true, or at the very least squarely defensible. But then consider how they are likely to function, within a political context defined in large part by reaction against perceived systemwide elite failure. Both the Caldwell and Reno arguments are readily pressed into service of a narrative that the failures of the current political order are directly attributable to the efforts of nonwhite racial groups—here, black Americans and Jewish individuals—to secure greater political recognition and stability. Racial politics, that is, are zero-sum.

To be clear: analytically speaking, there is nothing about a structural critique of economic globalism, or of mismanaged immigration policy, that necessitates a sort of racialized blame-shifting. This is a source of endless frustration for those trying to demonstrate that economic populism is not reducible to white identitarian grievance. And yet that same “politics of white grievance” is the end to which arguments like Caldwell’s and Reno’s are now being put.

Fueled by these converging ideological currents, the dissident-right narrative logically hurtles toward something very like the following conclusion: the status quo is so profoundly corrupt that it can only be destroyed in service of a return to right-wing-coded, biopolitical hierarchy. Per Caldwell, the American founding of 1776 is unrecoverable; per Reno, Western politics since 1945 has been built on an unstable illusion. So, a reader might well conclude, all that’s left is regime change, by whatever means necessary.

These two concepts—Civil Rights movement as second Constitution, and postwar consensus as fraud—clearly constitute “infohazards” in the sense contemplated by Bostrom. They present true information relating to the historical context of the Civil Rights Movement and the postwar international settlement—and yet, within a particular intellectual ecosystem, they both exercise a norm-destructive and harmful effect. Put slightly differently, what Caldwell and Reno have, in essence, done in their books is little more than application of the “historical-critical method” to the sacred axioms of contemporary liberal-democratic public life. And this is not all that different in principle from Spinoza’s historical-critical treatment of the biblical texts—an approach which scandalized ecclesiastical authorities. Some truths are, in fact, system-destabilizing.

* * *

So what’s to be done about this? I’m certainly not arguing for a revival of the old Index—not that, in the era of the internet, any serious censorship efforts could ever hope to prove successful. The response to truth-disclosure that does harm—to the reality of such “infohazards” in a theological-political context—cannot involve attempted suppression of facts.

Bostrom floats the possibility that “[s]ometimes, such as in the cases of some ideological hazards and some information asymmetry hazards, the danger lies in partial information.”[18] Indeed: it seems to me that the appropriate response to “immanent” infohazards lies in a willingness to admit the contingencies of history, and to avoid pretending that liberal-democratic values emerged fully-formed in time like Athena from the head of Zeus. Rather, the settlements of the Civil Rights Movement and the postwar period represent culminations of processes of negotiation and contestation that played out, in the West, against the backdrop of a distinctively Christian world-picture that, even if only in fragmented and distorted form, still continues to cast its shadow over public debates.[19]

We need not blind ourselves to history in order to assert that the Civil Rights Movement and the postwar consensus were worth it, challenges and all. On balance, those tradeoffs were more consistent with a Christian vision of the world, within the limited horizon of a particular political moment, than the alternatives. There is no other way to defang an infohazard than by tackling it head-on.

[1] Joseph Hilgers, “Index of Prohibited Books,” in The Catholic Encyclopedia (New York: Robert Appleton Company, 1910), https://www.newadvent.org/cathen/07721a.htm.

[2] Ps 34:8.

[3] Ps 102:25.

[4] Ex 33:20-23.

[5] Ps 139:6.

[6] Nick Bostrom, “Information Hazards: A Typology of Potential Harms from Knowledge,” Review of Contemporary Philosophy 10 (2011), https://nickbostrom.com/information-hazards.pdf, preprint pp. 1.

[7] Bostrom, “Information Hazards,” 2.

[8] Bostrom, “Information Hazards,” 3.

[9] Bostrom, “Information Hazards,” 3.

[10] Bostrom, “Information Hazards,” 5.

[11] Bostrom, “Information Hazards,” 15.

[12] Bostrom, “Information Hazards,” 14.

[13] Bostrom, “Information Hazards,” 10.

[14] Bostrom, “Information Hazards,” 28.

[15] Bostrom, “Information Hazards,” 30.

[16] See generally Christopher Caldwell, The Age of Entitlement: America Since the Sixties (New York: Simon & Schuster, 2020).

[17] For a much lengthier and more fulsome engagement with Reno’s volume, see John Ehrett, “The Christian Logic of the Postwar Consensus,” Ad Fontes: A Journal of Protestant Letters (Feb. 10, 2025), https://adfontesjournal.com/commonwealth/the-christian-logic-of-the-postwar-consensus/.

[18] Bostrom, “Information Hazards,” 28.

[19] Cf. John Ehrett, “The Aztec Ontology of Violence,” Ad Fontes: A Journal of Protestant Letters (Sept. 4, 2024), https://adfontesjournal.com/commonwealth/the-aztec-ontology-of-violence/ (“Against the sheer difference of the Aztec faith, the distinctly Christian shape of the problems faced by the West, even the modern West, stands out in stark relief. The self-conscious Christian, and the Western man who claims not to be one, are not so unlike as they appear.”).