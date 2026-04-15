Within conservative Christian intellectual circles, the last few years have witnessed a flurry of activity around the idea of a “new Christendom.” From Douglas Wilson’s “Mere Christendom” to the Davenant Institute’s edited volume “A Protestant Christendom?” to the Ogden-based “New Christendom Press,” interest in the topic is only intensifying.

But what, exactly, would such a “new Christendom” mean? In its simplest form, this is just the notion that Christian theological commitments have implications for political order, such that politics doesn’t take place in a freestanding “secular” domain apart from faith commitments. But then, of course, there are also more elaborate proposals for something like a Christian-inflected reconquista of the American nation, neatly exemplified by the fascistic fantasies of one Cody Justice:

Liberalism and Unbelief have been formally banished from the public square, a measure enforced by men of arms and courage from various garrisons of [Christian Confederacy of America] soldiers. Naturally, most of these soldiers hail from Appalachia, the South, and middle America. Muslims, Jews, Pagans, Atheists, and Liberals have been stripped of all institutional power, and all their filth in songs, films, and merchandise has been extirpated, with the worst among the obstinate offenders executed in public.[1]

There is, in short, a profound ambivalence about what a “new Christendom” would look like—especially in an American milieu lacking a history of throne-and-altar politics.

I’ve previously expressed skepticism of such political efforts, writ large. A couple of years ago, I wrote an article entitled “Christendom After Comcast,” arguing that digital technology renders impossible any straightforward attempt to revert to a medieval or early-modern polity, or to reliably maintain the stability of a broadly Christian public moral consensus.[2]

As I see it, the disputatious nature of the online ecosystem, with its theological cross-pressuring—that is, the ubiquity of opinions different from one’s own—and constant questioning of purported authority figures, necessarily has a solvent effect on any claims to theological leadership. After all, “to engage the modern internet is to encounter a landscape where one’s most cherished beliefs can be celebrated in one moment and mocked in the next”[3]—very different from a premodern world in which Christendom’s citizens virtually never encountered individuals with beliefs radically different from their own.

So too, “[t]he habits of relentless critique bred by contemporary online engagement, of revolt against embodied authority in the service of theoretical authority, are destined to make actual change unattainable, and unsustainable even if achieved.”[4] On the internet, no one is un-mockable and un-trollable—not even a king or “Christian Prince.” Nothing, in cyberspace, is really all that sacred. Nor can it be.

Upon further reflection, though, I think my “Christendom After Comcast” thesis needs to be qualified. Even if digital technology bars the way to any repetition of the old Christendomic political form—as I still believe it does—that doesn’t mean it closes the door to other Christendom-inflected political projects. Quite the opposite: such a project has since emerged.

The “new Christendom,” in short, already exists—it just exists online. And it will likely remain there.

* * *

In a particularly illuminating article that I’ve found myself frequently revisiting, writer Michael Thomas Jones argues that the dynamics of contemporary online socialization, among Christians, now tend to take the form of something very like “fandom culture.”[5] That is to say, the behaviors of younger Christians online are not extensions of embodied church life into the digital world, as if people who know each other offline were simply logging on to debate theology in their off time. Rather, these behaviors represent a form of engagement that is native to the digital environment itself, without prior precedent in church history.

Fandoms, dating back to the earlier days of the internet—before the consolidation of social media platforms—are social communities characterized by an intense, even obsessive, interest in a particular niche topic, often a pop culture product. Star Wars and Star Trek were pre-digital fandoms; on the Tumblr platform, the TV shows Doctor Who, Sherlock, and Supernatural emerged as perennial favorites.[6] Affiliation with a particular fandom is not a matter of submission to a particular authority, or initiation into a particular set of practices of being-in-the-world. Rather, joining a fandom represents the assumption of a particular identity marker: I am part of the SuperWhoLock fandoms. This identity marker is, generally speaking, nonrivalrous with others: one can be a member of multiple fandoms.

Fandoms, as networks of individuals who are anonymous to one another but that do persist over time (in cyberspace), quickly develop their own histories, norms, and practices. These accumulated social behaviors, in turn, come to inform the behavior of individuals who are new to the fandom. Under the influences of fandom dynamics,

we no longer evaluate things based on our own opinions but rather by the group consensus, or by comparing the consensus of various groups against one another. Likewise, when we display ourselves on internet profiles, we don’t do so in order to win affirmation from particular people, but rather to get attention from a generally distributed anonymous audience who are comparing us with other profiles. . . . This is how we build up social prestige in the new order, as we not only present ourselves before the general audience, but participate in response chains of particular people presenting themselves in curated ways.[7]

Over time, the presuppositions governing individuals’ self-presentation in “curated ways” become entrenched, whether implicitly or explicitly. An individual new to a fandom like this, who raises a question previously asked-and-answered, will likely be met with a terse rejoinder: “We debated that years ago.” The question was once posed, and now it is settled.

For all the novelty of the fandom form, this mode of engagement is something like George Lindbeck’s construal of Christian doctrine as a sort of regulative grammar, a grammar which disciplines and contours the kinds of theological claims that may be asserted within a Christian context.[8] Over time, as councils are held and debates are worked out, the grammar of theology develops in such a way as to permit some doctrinal statements to be asserted and to foreclose others.

What does this look like in practice? Well, on an orthodox Christian “grammar,” it represents a sort of rule violation to allege, for instance, that God is not in fact “three persons, one essence.”[9] The referential meaning of the three persons, one essence formulation may remain indeterminate—who can probe the mystery of the Trinity, here below?—but the rule that one must remain within this Trinitarian language is nevertheless defensible.[10] Likewise, in a fandom context, group practices come to exercise a regulative force over the sorts of self-presentation that are permissible within the fandom. In here, we criticize the postwar consensus. We don’t say good things about Russell Moore. We never dox.

To be clear, Jones does not commend this shift to a fandom-based conceptualization of Christian community. While it may be the case that “communities of theological formation—that is, different denominations and their schools of thought—will take on more and more of the characteristics of media fandoms as younger leaders replace the aging boomer leadership,”[11] this will come at a price. “Expect discourse to get even more petty and stupid, even as we grow in our potential to learn so much more, because they will revolve increasingly around the drama of personalities feuding over tiny little patchwork fiefdoms of influence.”[12] All true. When the church ceases to be a field of participation, and becomes an online affinity group, it becomes something less than itself.

* * *

But even from a traditional standpoint, those online affinity groups are still something. How to characterize them?

It seems to me that the aggregation of discourse and practices surrounding the defense of “Christian Nationalism” and the “new Christendom” represents, in many ways, an integrated online whole, a discrete “fandom” of the sort envisioned by Jones.[13] This loose movement has its own sort of catechism: Stephen Wolfe’s 2022 doorstopper The Case for Christian Nationalism.[14] It has its own loose infrastructure—comprising Joel Webbon’s “NXR Studios,” the Refuge Church in Ogden, Utah, and a nascent network of parachurch conferences. And it has a wide range of—often anonymous—online affiliates, whose public self-presentations tend to be characterized by the 🪓 emoji (connoting St. Boniface’s chopping-down of a pagan sacred tree), woodcuts of theologians overlaid with “laser eyes,” and Pit Viper sunglasses, among other shared communal signifiers.

But it’s also more than that. It seems to me that, for all intents and purposes, this online subculture is the “new Christendom.” This “fandom” is not merely a staging ground for some larger political project, some future movement into the world of retail politics and the exercise of power: rather, it is itself that project. Though some aligned with the movement stress the need of taking back geographic “space,”[15] the movement is fundamentally constituted by a discursive and intellectual community that is irreducibly bound up with the dynamics of digital technology.

Benedict Anderson famously argued that the “nation,” as conventionally understood, is a sort of “imagined community” constituted by a common fellow-feeling among geographically dispersed individuals who never actually encounter one another in person[16]—a fellow-feeling generated, in many ways, by the emergence of “print-capitalism” technologies that, through the inculcation of a common language and the cultivation of a reading public, generated a sense of community among persons otherwise anonymous to one another.[17] That is exactly how this project of a “new Christendom” has proceeded—by generating a sense of fellow-feeling, and a body of community norms and practices and affinities, among individuals who (for the most part) do not know one another’s names. There’s a very real sense, that is, in which fandom collapses into (online) nation-building.

From this perspective, felt longing for a “new Christendom” is a category error. The “new Christendom” is already here for you, every time you log on. The only question is how you’ll structure your life in response to its norms.

Of course, there’s a paradox here: a nation “built” online is, just to the extent that it does constitute and reconstitute itself online, less and less able to actually exercise political control over real-world space in the way that “old Christendoms” once did. As social theorist Antón Barba-Kay puts it,

I do not mean that the internet makes us apolitical, but that the way in which it engages us politically represents an ideological intensification that—as in our expressions of performative outrage—comes at the expense of legislative or political change. The amplification of online activism and criticism is fully compatible with political stagnation. By making it easier to participate for the moment, the internet makes it harder to act in long-term concert. It prevents the conditions of lasting political legitimacy to emerge, even as it eats away at the existing ones.[18]

And here, we return to the problem of “Christendom After Comcast”: the fact that the individualism, and dynamics of constant critique, produced by the incentives of online engagement are wholly incompatible with a political project that insists upon the need for widespread popular legitimacy of a single sovereign power, and the urgency of (re)developing a common Christian culture. Or, put more aphoristically: the internet is both the foundation of the new Christendom, and the acid that undoes it.

Or does it? An ambitious attempt to square this circle might be something like Balaji Srinivasan’s proposal for “network states”—opt-in communities, built on decentralized web3 blockchain protocols, that require members to commit to a particular set of values in order to fully participate within the community, which might subsist online in the “metaverse” or by way of augmented reality technology. Physically, the “network state” would have as its basis an “archipelago” of geographically dispersed, but internet-linked, homes, shops, buildings, and other owned structures, all under the control of individuals aligned with the larger opt-in community. Once a critical mass of individual human beings has joined such a community, Srinivasan theorizes, the community will have an opportunity to seek and obtain diplomatic recognition from existing sovereign states as a discrete political entity.[19]

If Srinivasan is right, then a Christian nationalism-inflected “network state” might represent a viable means of translating the values and practices of an (online) “new Christendom” into the political realities of the “real world.” Individuals committed to a shared set of beliefs about the need for “Christian nationalism” might organize collectively, commit to abide by a particular set of theological beliefs and practices, grant access rights to their respective properties to form an archipelago, and work towards building up a sufficient following to obtain diplomatic recognition. The “new Christendom” might exist as a sort of patchwork, cross-jurisdictional entity, but it would at least have a physical plant.

This seems like it might be possible in theory. But it seems, to me, to miss the point of what most “Christian nationalists” say they’re interested in building. A network state is, by design, opt-in:[20] Srinivasan’s model only works to the extent that it presupposes a prior condition of political liberalism, in which individuals’ basic access to the internet is not restricted by a political sovereign and individuals benefit from a regime of stable property rights backed up by law. Jones, too, notes the fluidity of fandom affiliations—a fluidity which meshes seamlessly with Srinivasan’s concept of the opt-in network state, but that clashes starkly with the idea of a “new Christendom” as a political entity capable of exercising significant coercive power and commanding mass religious assent:

[W]ith the ease of adopting new communities comes shifting and mercurial loyalties. All it takes is to find oneself algorithmically connected into a new, different circle of influencers who might easily enculturate you into one radically different from the previous one you were attached to, or the culture of your own upbringing, as long as you find the new circle personally compelling and form strong enough connections with them.[21]

The internet is intrinsically, at the most basic level, a technology of destabilization and individualism.[22] As such, it is very good at building thin communities that presuppose freedom of individual entry and exit, but not at (re)constituting the “thicker” communities that characterized premodernity. It may be possible to build a “new Christendom” online, but that Christendom is going to look very unlike the old one.

* * *

None of this should be taken as a denial of the need for Christian engagement in the political business of the day, or a denial of the urgent need to cultivate communities of Christian solidarity in the face of increasing ideological cross-pressures (from both the left and right). My point is simply that, in an age transfigured by digital technology, the plausibility horizon for radically transformative political projects—especially political projects that take their cues from premodern modes of human sociality—has narrowed considerably. Short of an EMP burst or solar flare that undoes the connectivity we have forged, this is the world we must deal with.[23]

Nor do I wish to deny the talent, and ingenuity, of those have built their own version of a “new Christendom” in the interstices of cyberspace. Their goals are ambitious indeed. But digital technology, for all its power, has opened an un-closable caesura between their ultimate aspirations and their tactical methods.

That, in the end, is the tragic truth of the internet we’ve made.

[1] Cody Justice, “A Christian Nationalist Revolution,” Appalachian Primitive (Jan. 8, 2024),https://web.archive.org/web/20240612124258/https://appalachianprimitive.substack.com/p/the-coming-christian-nationalist.

[2] John Ehrett, “Christendom After Comcast,” Ad Fontes: A Journal of Protestant Letters (Feb. 1, 2024), https://adfontesjournal.com/commonwealth/christendom-after-comcast/.

[3] Ehrett, “Christendom After Comcast.”

[4] Ehrett, “Christendom After Comcast.”

[5] Michael Thomas Jones, “The Future of the Church is Fandom,” American Reformer (July 24, 2024), https://americanreformer.org/2024/07/the-future-of-the-church-is-fandom/.

[6] For a more comprehensive treatment of how Tumblr culture influenced American political culture writ large, see Katherine Dee, “Tumblr Transformed American Politics,” The American Conservative (Aug. 11, 2021), https://www.theamericanconservative.com/tumblr-transformed-american-politics/.

[7] Jones, “The Future of the Church is Fandom.”

[8] See George A. Lindbeck, The Nature of Doctrine: Religion and Theology in a Postliberal Age (Louisville, KY: Westminster John Knox Press, 1984), 32–35.

[9] For more, see Kathryn Tanner, God and Creation in Christian Theology: Tyranny or Empowerment? (Minneapolis, MN: Fortress Press, 1988).

[10] Cf. James Fodor, “Postliberal Theology,” in The Modern Theologians: An Introduction to Christian Theology Since 1918, 3rd ed., ed. David F. Ford with Rachel Muers (Malden, MA: Blackwell Publishing, 2005), 230.

[11] Jones, “The Future of the Church is Fandom.”

[12] Jones, “The Future of the Church is Fandom.”

[13] I’m sympathetic to Albert Mohler’s concern that any conservative evangelical Christian in America, by dint of moral commitments such as “the defense of the unborn and that abortion should be prohibited by power of law,” can be labeled a “Christian nationalist” by left-leaning critics. See R. Albert Mohler Jr., “They Are Going to Call Us Christian Nationalists,” World (Mar. 14, 2025), https://wng.org/opinions/they-are-going-to-call-us-christian-nationalists-1741932432. But if the denotation of “Christian nationalist” is ambiguous, the online connotation of “Christian nationalist”—or, especially, the simple moniker “CN”—is not so opaque. It seems to me that Andrew Walker is correct that the label, as such, is “often tied to rhetoric that seeks to reframe Christianity as a predominately European religion, rejecting its deeply Jewish roots, North African developments, and universal call to all nations.” Andrew T. Walker, “It’s Not Too Late to Abandon ‘Christian Nationalism,’” World (Mar. 13, 2025), https://wng.org/opinions/its-not-too-late-to-abandon-christian-nationalism-1741834794.

[14] For a fuller engagement with this text, see John Ehrett, “Was Nietzsche Right?,” American Reformer (Dec. 6, 2022), https://americanreformer.org/2022/12/was-nietzsche-right/.

[15] See Timon Cline and Clifford Humphrey, “Fortress Building in Negative World,” American Reformer (Mar. 9, 2024), https://americanreformer.org/2024/03/build-a-fortress/ (“[A] network of fortresses is the optimal Negative World strategy at this stage. Interconnectivity, mutual support–something like King Alfred’s roadways between burhs–is essential. This strategy requires, again, an insurgency mindset, shifting loyalties, and independence of arms (i.e., owned space.”).

[16] See Benedict Anderson, Imagined Communities: Reflections on the Origin and Spread of Nationalism, rev. ed. (London: Verso, 2006), 5–7.

[17] Anderson, Imagined Communities, 36, 47.

[18] Antón Barba-Kay, A Web of Our Own Making: The Nature of Digital Formation (New York: Cambridge University Press, 2023), 132. This pattern of behavior closely resembles what writer Anton Jäger has recently, and compellingly, described as “hyperpolitics,” or a contemporary condition of political agitation unaccompanied by institutional entrenchment and public activism. Anton Jäger, Hyperpolitics; Extreme Politicization Without Political Consequences (London: Verso, 2026), ebook ed.

[19] Balaji Srinivasan, The Network State: How to Start a New Country (Singapore: 1729, 2022), 221.

[20] Srinivasan, The Network State, 221 (“Admission to this social network is selective, people can lose their account privileges for bad behavior, and everyone who’s there has explicitly opted in by applying to join.”).

[21] Jones, “The Future of the Church is Fandom.”

[22] Elsewhere, I have argued that the distinct “religious feeling” that characterizes the age of digital technology is defined in terms of interiority and the capacity for personal self-creation—a dissociation from the limitations and constraints imposed by embodied existence in physical space and time. This tacit metaphysics underpins the internet’s individualistic ethos. See John Ehrett, “Oswald Spengler and the Singularity,” Genealogies of Modernity (June 9, 2022), https://genealogiesofmodernity.org/journal/2022/6/7/oswald-spengler-and-the-singularity (“For digital natives, the symbol of the Singularity is already, as [Oswald] Spengler would put it, ‘operative through the form-sense of every man, every community, age and epoch and dictates the style of every life-expression.” In the contemporary digital ecosystem, the untapped depths of the individual’s selfhood are always mediated through a complex of screens and freestanding digital personae. Through such a complex, the ‘I’ may choose to disclose truths about itself, or conversely adopt a mode of self-presentation altogether alien to its ‘meatspace’ existence (e.g., the ‘anon account’).”).

[23] Against this sort of solvency-based critique, one might argue that a Christian nation could simply ban all access to the internet and slam shut the door on such technologically destabilizing forces. But such a ban seems unlikely to hold over the long run. As Barba-Kay points out, “a world in which we refrain from studying or implementing or using certain technologies is not identical to the world in which these were simply unknown to us: Once a choice is present, choosing not to exercise it is itself a new choice that requires widespread legitimacy.” Barba-Kay, A Web of Our Own Making, 243.