A couple years ago, an arresting social statistic began making the rounds: nearly half of young men have ostensibly never asked a young woman out on a date, in person. As the underlying study noted, “[a] sizeable minority of men are not approaching women at all. In the entire dataset, 29% of men said they never approached a woman in person before. 27% said it had been more than one year. This was larger for men in the age 18-25 group: 45% had never approached a woman in person.”[1]

What’s going on here? Even allowing for the possibility that this number might be inflated—it’s always worth taking social-science research like this with a grain of salt—the finding is jarring. It seems like it flies in the face of human nature: one of the most powerful physical drives in human experience doesn’t appear to be enough to get over a psychological hurdle. And it’s a pattern potentially leading to rather dire downstream social consequences. If young men and women can’t talk to each other in person, then how, exactly, are we going to get the next generation of families? Will they happen at all? Arranged marriages don’t really seem to be back on the table.

There are, of course, plenty of voices—especially in the online “manosphere”—who are keen to provide cultural or legal explanations for this trend. Some claim that Western women are undesirable, that women initiate most divorces, that modern legal systems discriminate against men in marriage, and so on. Others blame modernity or liberalism or women’s emancipation or some other structural factor. On and on the explanations run.

But I doubt very much that the average 18-year-old man, on the cusp of asking out his crush, is thinking soberly about divorce statistics, or about the emergence of the autonomous self. When he hesitates, something else is going on.

The original research study hypothesized that “a generational shift toward risk aversion and a decline in personal approaches” may be involved, and I think this is fairly correct, but it’s incomplete.[2] What’s really at issue here, I suspect, is a particular sort of relationship to mind-independent reality: a tension between what, for lack of better words, I might call “interior” and “exterior” modes of human being-in-the-world.

* * *

Intellectual genealogies are always perilous business, but it may be worth beginning this discussion with philosopher René Descartes—he of cogito ergo sum fame. Descartes’s understanding of human consciousness was thoroughly dualistic: mind and matter as separate sorts of substance, interacting with each other through the medium of the brain’s pineal gland. In his recent book on the philosophy of mind, theologian David Bentley Hart describes the “Cartesian” world-picture as a philosophy that “understands mind, soul, affectivity, reason, psychological personality, and all the other forms of mental existence as all one and the same thing, all belonging to a little mysterious monad that’s also the individual psychological self of any given person, only extrinsically associated with a body.”[3] That is to say, “you” are not a body. “You” are something that inhabits a body, something “looking out” from behind the “windows” of your eyes, as if piloting a vessel.

Set metaphysical questions aside: for present purposes, there’s a more important issue. In what sense is this Cartesian world-picture phenomenologically accurate? That is to say, how often does something like this reflect our everyday, commonsense experience of living within the world?

If we are honest with ourselves, I suspect this is precisely the way in which our material culture—especially our technology—has conditioned us to live, much of the time. Merely consider the experience of accessing the internet, whether via smartphone or computer. When we log on, our bodies and our physical qualities fade from our consciousness. When we read text, there’s no physical book to hold (and, increasingly in the age of text-to-speech controls, there’s no physical keyboard on which to rest our hands). When we view videos online, we often position ourselves close enough to the screen that there’s not even the mediating interval of a physical room within which we might watch a television. We don’t look at our screens; we look through our screens to something beyond.

This gazing, it must be stressed, is also an act of profound control. Not only do we navigate the world-seen-through-the-screen at our pleasure, our participation in this world is a participation from which we can immediately remove ourselves at any time—by blocking another actor, by logging off, by switching off the screen. Nothing is “real” in the truest and stablest sense; all is evanescent. As Matthew Crawford writes, this is precisely what one would expect from a Cartesian world-picture:

For several hundred years now, the ideal self of the West has been striving to secure its freedom by rendering the external world fully pliable to its will. For the originators of modern thought, this was to be accomplished by treating objects as projections of the mind; we make contact with them only through our representations of them. Early in the twenty-first century, our daily lives are saturated with representations; we have come to resemble the human person as posited in Enlightenment thought.[4]

The working premise, usually unconsciously held, is that there is a stable self—a self given to control, analysis, inquiry—that subsists “behind” one’s presentation of oneself to the watching world. I am not my avatar, or my Twitter handle. I am “always mediated through a complex of screens and freestanding digital personae. Through such a complex, the ‘I’ may choose to disclose truths about itself, or conversely adopt a mode of self-presentation altogether alien to its ‘meatspace’ existence (e.g., the ‘anon account’).”[5]

Now, I’d hasten to add that this “interiority” is not, strictly speaking, pathological. There are some advantages that come from a way of living in the world that experiences everyday life as happening “at some remove” from one’s thinking and reflecting self. This distance, this absentmindedness, may be conducive to certain high-level work, especially mathematical work. It has given us the darkly reflective breakthroughs of early modern literature, and the insights of the psychoanalytic tradition.

But experiencing life “interiorly” is a mode of being that leads, all too readily, to paralysis in the face of unchosen, uncontrolled “exterior” reality. And few circumstances are less susceptible of easy control than romantically fraught interactions—in the physical world—between free and equal human beings. As Crawford notes, “everything located beyond your head is regarded as a potential source of heteronomy, and therefore a threat to the self.”[6] Every potential romantic interaction is, in principle, a challenge to some cherished self-concept or comforting illusion.[7] If you don’t take any chances, nobody’s there to tell you you’re not a catch.

* * *

To be clear, I speak from experience. There was a point in my life when I, too, let this contemporary sort of “interiority” overwhelm me. I would analyze interactions, game out scenarios, anticipate possibilities—rather than simply inhabiting my world and letting what would happen, happen. That was a mistake. And it led to a rut that was difficult to escape.

At least for me, the tipping point was learning to reinhabit my body—to break through the Cartesian stupor, at least every so often. And physical exercise was a critical—perhaps the critical—component of this. Conditioning cannot become a matter of thinking differently or passively. It requires the physical transformation of the body, moving through physicalspace. It requires the presentation of oneself—in one’s own mediocrity—before a heteronomous world that imposes limits and constraints and pushback. As Yukio Mishima writes of weightlifting:

The steel taught me many different things. It gave me an utterly new kind of knowledge, a knowledge that neither books nor worldly experience can impart. Muscles, I found, were strength as well as form, and each complex of muscles was subtly responsible for the direction in which its own strength was exerted, much as though they were rays of light given the form of flesh.[8]

The body is not, that is, merely a vessel or representation of the conscious human will. It has a logic all its own.[9]

For me, another crucial part of learning to live more “exteriorly” was saying yes to social opportunities when offered. There is a fundamental difference between introversion—recharging in private between social engagements—and a large-scale, hermit-like withdrawal from physical presence with other people. This is because there is a distinct sort of self-forgetfulness that comes from placing oneself physically in a space with other people and engaging them. Social interactions cannot be analyzed and overanalyzed in the instant that they are happening physically. They can only be joined and experienced, and (maybe) later reflected upon. The world’s heteronomy is appreciated, not renounced.

At bottom, though, all of this amounts to a fundamental commitment to doing things, rather than simply consuming information or “content” in passive fashion. It is a commitment to get beyond a frozen state of hyperanalysis, and move out into the scrum of human experience. As Jason Pargin writes in a memorable essay:

The sheer act of practicing will help you come out of your shell—I got through years of tedious office work because I knew that I was learning a unique skill on the side. People quit because it takes too long to see results, because they can’t figure out that the process is the result. The bad news is that you have no other choice. If you want to work here, close. Because in my non-expert opinion, you don’t hate yourself because you have low self-esteem, or because other people were mean to you. You hate yourself because you don’t do anything.[10]

It is precisely this loss of “exterior” living—of unself-conscious, confident, creative presence in physical space—that has contributed to male unwillingness to seek romantic relationships in person. To ask out a young woman is to take a risk—a risk of rejection, of feeling shamed and embarrassed in physical space, before the eyes of others. It is to risk the destruction of one’s preformulated, cherished hopes for a relationship that, in abstracto, might have been. Most basically, to ask someone out is to do something and submit that doing for the evaluation of others.

It is far easier, of course, to cling to pure interiority—to cling to the screens and self-conscious ruminations through which so much of modern existence is mediated. Interiority means control, and a kind of limitless freedom of the imagination. But when cut off from reality, imagination withers and cannibalizes itself. Hopes fade and dreams die. Temperaments turn morbid and bitter.

A better life is, in fact, possible. But it is a life every man needs to choose to live—in a world beyond his head, full of danger and risk and sadness and joy. To be human is to learn to see that all these things go together.

[1] Alexander, “Risk Aversion and Dating,” Date Psychology (July 14, 2023), https://datepsychology.com/risk-aversion-and-dating/.

[2] Alexander, “Risk Aversion and Dating.”

[3] David Bentley Hart, All Things Are Full of Gods: The Mysteries of Mind and Life (New Haven, CT: Yale University Press, 2024), 51.

[4] Matthew B. Crawford, The World Beyond Your Head: On Becoming an Individual in an Age of Distraction (New York: Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2015), 26.

[5] John Ehrett, “Oswald Spengler and the Singularity,” Genealogies of Modernity (June 9, 2022), https://genealogiesofmodernity.org/journal/2022/6/7/oswald-spengler-and-the-singularity.

[6] Crawford, The World Beyond Your Head, 131.

[7] See Matthew B. Crawford, Shop Class as Soulcraft: An Inquiry into the Value of Work (New York: Penguin, 2009), 16 (“Constantly seeking self-affirmation, the narcissist views everything as an extension of his will, and therefore has only a tenuous grasp on the world of objects as something independent. He is prone to magical thinking and delusions of omnipotence.”).

[8] Yukio Mishima, Sun and Steel, trans. John Bester (New York: Kodansha USA, 1970).

[9] See Mishima, Sun and Steel, 16 (“I at last began to consider whether it was not possible that the body, too, might have its own logic, possibly even its own thought; when I began to feel that the body’s special qualities did not lie solely in taciturnity and beauty of form, but that the body too might have its own loquacity.”).

[10] Jason Pargin, “6 Harsh Truths That Will Make You a Better Person,” Cracked (Dec. 17, 2012), https://www.cracked.com/blog/6-harsh-truths-that-will-make-you-better-person.