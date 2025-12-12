It’s been a good year on the reading front. This year, things are looking to come in somewhere around 250 books (thanks in large part to an extended government shutdown that gave me a lot of time to read!)

Here are the ones that really stood out this year.

Nationalism: Five Roads to Modernity (Liah Greenfeld)

Greenfeld’s doorstopper of a historical study is a detailed exploration of how five separate nations—England, France, Russia, Germany, and America—emerged, in the modern period, as nations. As Greenfeld has it, English and American nationalism was shaped by a robust concept of popular sovereignty; French and German nationalism, by the rebellion of disaffected elites; Russian nationalism, by anti-Western animus and the singular personalities of Peter and Catherine the Great. Whether one agrees or disagrees with her high-level conclusions is somewhat beside the point; Greenfeld simply adduces so much data that no engagement with “nationalism” can afford to ignore her work. This is one of the heavier books I worked through this year, but the juice was well worth the squeeze.

The Rise and Fall of Dispensationalism: How the Evangelical Battle Over the End Times Shaped a Nation (Daniel G. Hummel)

As debates over the America-Israel relationship rage, one of the buzzwords in the mix has been “dispensationalism”—an eschatology I hadn’t run across for years. Hummel’s sweeping, uncommonly well-written academic study disentangles historic/academic dispensationalism from its more familiar pop expressions (e.g., Left Behind, Late Great Planet Earth). This is a fascinating portrait of a movement that has, at the level of institutional theology, almost ceased to exist—but that still influences huge swaths of American culture.

Participation in God: A Study in Christian Doctrine and Metaphysics (Andrew Davison)

This is one of the best books I’ve ever read on the logic of traditional Christian metaphysical theology. It is incredibly clear and readable, requiring very little in the way of academic background. It is theologically nonsectarian, drawing on resources from different Christian traditions. But what really distinguishes this book from other academic texts is that the author’s joy in the Christian faith seeps through on every carefully argued page. And I couldn’t help thinking, upon finishing this book: what a wonderful blessing it is to belong to a faith that, at its philosophical center, is simply so beautiful.

A Web of Our Own Making: The Nature of Digital Formation (Anton Barba-Kay)

I feel prepared to say that Barba-Kay’s volume, in the years to come, will prove to have been the definitive philosophical critique of contemporary digital technology. Blending insights from history, theology, and phenomenology, Barba-Kay paints a terrifying portrait of the ways in which unreflective use of smartphones and the internet itself have reoriented—and indeed, are reorienting—human being-in-the-world in utterly unprecedented ways. You’ll never look at your iPhone the same way again. And maybe you’ll start writing more by hand.

True Conservatism: Reclaiming Our Humanity in an Arrogant Age (Anthony T. Kronman)

Kronman—longtime professor and one-time dean of Yale Law School—is one of the most interesting conservative-adjacent intellectuals working today, with a distinctive commitment to Spinozist theology (a bit like Roger Scruton, but with a rather more nuanced approach to history). His new book is a philosophical defense of conservatism that, fascinatingly does not depend on unquestioned reverence for the past; it is an argument rooted in metaphysics that makes the case for time as a mainstay of political deliberation. (Of course, as Barba-Kay would remind us, the digital age has eroded that sensibility faster and faster.) Kronman’s reading of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution—the Declaration as a statement of transcendent value, with the Constitution its immanent-focused complement—is particularly compelling.

Heidegger in Ruins: Between Philosophy and Ideology (Richard Wolin)

Martin Heidegger was an incontrovertibly brilliant thinker. He was also, as more and more documentary evidence reveals, an unrepentant Nazi. In the years since his passing, scholars of Heidegger’s work have often sought to cordon off Heidegger’s unique and distinctive ontological approach from his political commitments—a move that, in evangelical circles, I’ve often heard described as “eating the meat and spitting out the bones.” Wolin demonstrates, with overwhelming evidence, that this distinction cannot be drawn so cleanly. Much of Heidegger’s antimodernism was, irreducibly, antisemitism, cashing out in grotesque claims such as the idea that the Jews had built the technological engines that justified their own Holocaust. Heidegger’s “authentic existence” was not merely self-assertion, but self-obliteration before the Führer. Speaking as someone whose professional and academic lives are often intertwined, Wolin’s bracing study provides a deeply challenging reminder that concepts—and ideologies—do have consequences. There is rarely ever so simple a thing as “playing around with ideas.”

An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us (Ed Yong)

I’ve always been fascinated by animal cognition—perhaps the result of an early reading of Thomas Nagel’s “What Is It Like to Be a Bat?” and Caitrin Keiper’s “Do Elephants Have Souls?,” and a long chat with Carl Safina about the issue. Yong’s eminently readable book is a chronicle of how animals as diverse as electric eels, cichlids, honeybees, and leafcutter ants navigate the world through modes of sensory perception unthinkable to us, viewing spectra of color we can only barely comprehend. In short, this is a book that underscored for me that to inhabit creation is to dwell in a world utterly suffused with information, wonder, and beauty. How could anyone ever be bored to be?

Alchemised (SenLinYu)

This grim fantasy novel allegedly began life as a Hermione-Draco fanfiction story before being reedited for publication—and frankly, the book is better knowing that in advance. In the simplest terms, this is an alternate ending for the series in which Harry and crew fail to stop Voldemort, and darkness sweeps over the land—leaving only narrator “Helena” (Hermione”) and a few others as imprisoned survivors. It’s brutal, tragic, and completely compelling.

The Terror (Dan Simmons)

Told in epistolary form, and based loosely on real historical events, Simmons’s adventure-horror novel—set in the 1800s—is a story of desperate survival aboard an ice-locked ship in the frozen North. Not only must Simmons’s characters contend with one another—and the ever-present threat of cannibalism—but there may or may not be a supernatural horror tracking them across the snowy wastes. It’s an incredible premise; I’m pleased to report that the novel’s ending more than delivers.

I Who Have Never Known Men (Jacqueline Harpman)

Fifty women are held in an underground bunker, watched by silent men. When the men mysteriously disappear, the women are left free to roam the earth—or wherever they are—and forge new lives for themselves. Harpman’s slender novel is an unforgettable dystopian mystery—think The Road crossed with City of Ember, with an all-female cast.

Honorable mentions: Babel (R.F. Kuang), Whittaker Chambers (Sam Tanenhaus), Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow (Gabrielle Zevin)