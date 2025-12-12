Between Two Kingdoms

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Not Daredevil's avatar
Not Daredevil
Dec 15

I would love to know how you read this many books in a year. i have multiple kids and a regular workday, and can't imagine how you get this much reading done (I've managed to get about 120 in this year, less than half of your total).

Reply
Share
David Valerio's avatar
David Valerio
Dec 12

250! Holy cow.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Ehrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture