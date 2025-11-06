Doctrinal development is a fixture of Christian history, whether one identifies as Catholic, Protestant, or Orthodox. Whether through magisterial, confessional, or conciliar processes, a core task of the Church is the articulation of Christian theology to address issues of immediate concern, particularly where those issues are novel.

Of course, development almost never occurs without contestation. As Alasdair MacIntyre provocatively put it, “when a tradition is in good order it is always partially constituted by an argument about the goods the pursuit of which gives to that tradition its particular point and purpose.”[1] Participants in the life of a tradition are those committed to such arguments, because the future course of the tradition matters. Lurking back of MacIntyre’s remark, though, is a critical assumption: that both parties concede that there is in fact a question to be resolved, that a matter has not yet been settled decisively. And sometimes, that is precisely the point at issue.

In recent months, there was a distinct upsurge of theological unanimity among conservative Reformed denominations on a perennially controversial theme: race and ethnicity. Following a series of denominational meetings, the governing bodies of the Associate Reformed Presbyterian (ARP) church, Reformed Presbyterian Church in North America (RPCNA), and most notably the Presbyterian Church in America (PCA) all formally endorsed a common statement on the subject, initially proposed by ARP minister Benjamin Glaser. In relevant part, the churches “condemn without distinction any theological or political teaching which posits a superiority of race or ethnic identity born of immutable human characteristics and . . . call to repentance any who would promote or associate themselves with such teaching, either by commission or omission.”[2]

The overwhelming majority of American Christians, irrespective of denominational alignment, would likely agree with this statement. Many might be confused as to why the statement is necessary at all. But theological propositions are rarely articulated in an ideological vacuum, and this statement on race and ethnicity was certainly no exception. In this case, the ARP/RPCNA/PCA statement was articulated against a backdrop of ongoing intra-Reformed debates orbiting questions of nationality, ethnicity, race, and political theology (often all lumped together, by both proponents and critics, under the banner of “Christian nationalism”). At bottom, the statement represents a salvo in a larger war over the extent to which the contemporary mainstream Christian tradition should tolerate the expression of social and political views that foreground race and ethnicity and, in particular, views that favor a revival of some form of racial or ethnic separatism.[3]

Individuals sympathetic to such views reacted sharply to the churches’ statement, decrying it as a sop to modern liberalism that denies basic biological realities and Christian history. For instance, critics of the statement charged that it would rule out of bounds any remarks about the unique aptitude of individuals of East African ancestry in long-distance running, or result in the excommunication of beloved fathers in the faith (e.g., R.L. Dabney).

But just on its face, this is a remarkably bad-faith rejoinder. The statement plainly disavows any claims to racial superiority simpliciter—along the lines of white supremacist Michael Spangler’s recent declaration that “God granted the sons of Japheth [“whites”] enormous blessings spiritual and temporal above the other races, and they are therefore bound to exercise this racial superiority for the other races’ good.”[4] That is what the statement forecloses. Further, the phrase “immutable human characteristics” in the statement is plainly used in a summative sense (as Spangler, above, uses it). The statement obviously does not rule out (for instance) discussion of how rates of lactose intolerance may be unevenly distributed across racial lines. Lactose intolerance (or lack thereof) evinces precisely nothing about the “superiority” of any particular racial or ethnic group.[5] Finally, “superiority,” in any sense relevant to Christian theology, is a normative determination that cannot merely be “read off” the bare data of biology. Else, why not exterminate the unborn and euthanize the disabled or elderly?

In what follows, I have no interest in litigating whether the statement itself was prudent or imprudent (though I admit I find myself in the former camp). Rather, my interest is in reframing the debate as a question regarding the trajectory of the American Reformed tradition—that is, not as a binary choice between reified conceptions of “tradition” and “modernity,” but as a choice between two general trajectories for the theological development that, by necessity, occurs within every longstanding Christian tradition as time passes.

* * *

In the ongoing debates over the statement, the phrase “kinism” repeatedly recurs. This term itself—both its meaning and its salience—remain highly contested today. John Reasnor has helpfully ventured a definition of “kinism” as “the belief that God, according to his preceptive will, ordained ‘races’ and that it is our moral duty to preserve those divisions.”[6] This definition is useful enough as far as it goes. But terms like “race”—which have very long and fiercely-fought histories—are always murky.[7] (For example, do old references to the “English race” map onto the modern Caucasian racial category?) And it is precisely this ambiguity that contemporary proponents of race-conscious theologies have capitalized upon.

In many ways, “kinism” is rather like the sociopolitical phenomenon often termed “wokeness,” where the slipperiness of the term is precisely the point. During the high-water mark of “woke” ideology (roughly 2015-2023), proponents of “wokeness” routinely argued that a particular discourse of privilege, equity, decolonization, and so on lay necessarily downstream from more familiar moral categories like fairness and justice. As Ibram X. Kendi famously put it, the antidote to racist discrimination was antiracist discrimination—wasn’t that just fair? Accordingly, proponents of this ideology strenuously resisted any efforts to assign it a particular label. Why affix a particular nomenclature to the moral principles that right-thinking people should have always held? Or, more cynically: a phenomenon that cannot be named cannot be coherently opposed.

Consider, for instance, the recently republished tome Who Is My Neighbor? An Encyclopedia of Natural Relations—edited by an individual who notably expressed white supremacist and antisemitic views online under an anonymous handle. The preface to Who Is My Neighbor?—ostensibly authored by the editors—aims to articulate the point of the volume:

Natural social relations, or natural affections, are those which we find among humans at nearly all times and place—that humans have preferences and prejudices in favor of their own people, in nearness by nature and place, and in likeness to themselves; and that they tend to form particular social orders with duties, loyalties, and bonds around these shared natural affinities.[8]

In the simplest sense, this thesis statement is trivially true. Of course human beings form such affections: humans are finite creatures whose capacity to meaningfully love and serve other humans is, necessarily, restricted by proximity and circumscribed by capacities. Of course a father provides for his children—those “near to him by nature”?—before providing for the children of others. Not even the most ardent cosmopolitan denies the unique significance of such contingent bonds. But significantly, the effect of such a vague framing is to situate the volume—and the views of the authors—as inarguably within the mainstream of Western history and practice. It is, in essence, to make the claim that there is nothing new here—no “-ism” that could be articulated and opposed.

This purported consensus is an illusion. For one thing, the volume—which consists almost exclusively of random and entirely decontextualized quotes, from authors old and new, loosely pertaining to subjects of peoplehood and nationality—is replete with internal contradictions. To take just one of many examples, the Founding Father James Wilson is quoted as observing that

[m]any are the degrees, many are the varieties of human genius, human dispositions, and human characters. . . . These varieties of taste and character induce different persons to choose different professions and employments in life: these varieties render mankind mutually beneficial to each other, and prevent too violent oppositions of interest in the same pursuit. Hence we enjoy a variety of conveniences; hence the numerous arts and sciences have been invented and improved; hence the sources of commerce and friendly intercourse between different nations have been opened; hence the circulation of truth has been quickened and promoted; hence the operations of social virtue have been multiplied and enlarged.[9]

Then, a few pages later, the editors include a lengthy citation to social-scientific research papers purporting to show that “Ethnic Diversity May Inhibit Productivity and Group Function.”[10] The writer H.P. Lovecraft is quoted as remarking that “[o]nly a damn fool can expect the people of one tradition to feel at ease when their country is flooded with hordes of foreigners who—whether equal, superior, or inferior biologically—are so antipodal in physical, emotional, and intellectual makeup that harmonious coexistence is virtually impossible.”[11]

Here, we have two diametrically opposed conceptions of how human difference is to be envisioned: as a blessing or as baneful. But the effect of the book and its framing—which no one will ever read cover-to-cover—is to give the impression that there is a longstanding, nearly universal consensus in favor of something approximating racial and ethnic separatism. The book’s structure necessarily implies that James Wilson and H.P. Lovecraft are, in essence, saying the same thing—when they very clearly are not. That is a deliberate choice of framing, made for a reason.

What the case of Who Is My Neighbor? strongly suggests is that, methodologically speaking, the proponents of today’s race-conscious theologies, like proponents of “wokeness,” are in the business of advancing a political program oriented around particular goals—the advancement of which requires occlusion of the ways in which the underlying intellectual paradigm is inconsistent with the sources from which it derives its claim to moral authority. On this view, what might be called “kinism” is as much a political agenda as it is a theological dogma.

Accordingly, I would augment Reasnor’s definition with something like the following: “kinism” is “the belief that God, according to his preceptive will, ordained ‘races’ and that it is our moral duty to preserve those divisions by taking affirmative sociopolitical measures to emphasize and consolidate those divisions.” This addition is important because it properly describes the background conditions under which the ARP/RPCNA/PCA statement was issued and approved, and the conditions under which this larger debate is occurring.

Today’s present conditions are simply not the same conditions under which previous generations of Christians have argued about race, ethnicity, and “natural affections.” They are conditions in which racial and ethnic heterogeneity is not merely a possibility, but a starting datum—a descriptive characterization of the existing world from which all political programs must begin. (They are also, notably, conditions informed by research in modern genetics.)

The critical debate, then, is about what we as Christians should be doing under these present conditions. In MacIntyre’s words, “[a] living tradition . . . is an historically extended, socially embodied argument, and an argument precisely in part about the goods which constitute that tradition.”[12] Such an argument is unfolding today. And with this perspective in mind, it seems to me that there are at least two basic questions which remain, at least in some sense, “unsettled” within the horizon of Christian tradition:

Does there exist a category of “race” or “ethnicity” that is theologically significant? If so, how might such a category be conceived and demarcated, and according to what standards? If the answer to question (1) is “yes,” then, under conditions of preexisting heterogeneity, do Christians have an affirmative duty to support political and cultural programs that favor some sort of separation pursuant to the recognition of that category, or to pursue such an ideal of separation at least as an abstract goal? (In other words, “unmixing the melting pot.”)

Both proponents and critics of race-conscious theologies are engaged in the business of contesting the future trajectory of the Christian tradition as it relates to this question. That is why the ARP, RPCNA, and PCA issued their statement against kinism. It is also why the volume Who Is My Neighbor? was compiled in the first place—as an intervention in just this contest.

Germane here is the work of Stephen Wolfe, whose book The Case for Christian Nationalism has become (perhaps independently of the author’s intentions) something of a philosophical ur-text among those pushing for race-conscious theologies. As Wolfe writes, “[t]he Christian tradition has only hinted at” any explanation of “why we actively labor for the good of those closest to us”; on Wolfe’s view, “the background impulse to love some over others is a sort of complacent self-love, for the ground of the preference is similarity”—and “self-love,” according to Wolfe, fits squarely within the Christian tradition.[13] Wolfe, that is to say, is self-consciously drawing on the (established) concept of “self-love” as a theological warrant for advancing the Christian tradition to encompass a pre-rational preference for similarity—which would seem to necessarily include, by logical extension, racial/ethnic/biological similarity. This is not merely repetition of the tradition; rather, it is a proposal for theological development going forward.

This, then, is the battlefield: a contest between two factions of the Reformed tradition seeking to answer comparatively novel questions—What are race and ethnicity? Assuming we have a coherent concept of the former, do race and ethnicity constitute grounds for sociopolitical separatism where a condition of prior pluralism exists?—on specifically theological grounds. The ARP, RPCNA, and PCA, as organized Christian bodies, are venturing answers to these questions, even if tentatively and in piecemeal fashion. The statement expresses, for instance, a partial answer to question (1): whatever “race” and “ethnicity” may be, they cannot properly be schematized in terms of metaphysical superiority or inferiority. The statement thereby closes off certain paths for the development of theological tradition, which some (like the aforementioned Spangler) would prefer to explore as answers to the sociopolitical questions that have come with increased cultural heterogeneity.

Race-conscious critics of the ARP, RPCNA, and PCA may dispute those denominations’ actions—just as Arians persisted as a discrete bloc after the Council of Nicaea. But let it not be claimed that this is, in the end, a straightforward clash between “tradition” and “liberalism.” That is naïve. Rightly understood, this debate is a question of the Christian future.

