scott
Nov 6

The question, as you point out, is a sub-question having to do with the future of the country, or even "the West." Some don't like the way they perceive things to be headed, and are starting to look for ways to "sort." The "nation based on an idea" has been found wanting by them, and one culprit to pin it on has been those from different backgrounds, race being a (supposedly) easy way to do so.

One problem for the Christian Nationalists, as Leithart pointed out a while ago, is not the definition of "Christian," but the definition of "Nation." As you point out, defining "race" is also harder in detail than it is in general, especially given our present situation as a country.

Per usual, I assume the Lutherans will watch from afar, as this kind of question in regard to the church has never (to my knowledge) interested us in theory. In regard to the future of the nation there will be much discussion and bluster. The Reformed willing to chat about it publicly is interesting. I've got my popcorn.

