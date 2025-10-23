The concept of worldview, more than any other, defined my theological development as a young person. My history with it began when I first cracked the cover of Jeff Myers’s book The Deadliest Monster, which reads Robert Louis Stevenson’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein as capturing different metaphysical visions of the human person. In the case of Dr. Jekyll, evil dwells within, and emerges from, the human heart; conversely, in the case of Frankenstein’s monster, an intrinsically “noble savage” is corrupted by society’s prejudices. The stories’ “worldviews”—a word which I took, straightforwardly, to mean one’s tacit background beliefs about reality—were plainly opposed.

My interest in the concept stuck. In the years that followed, I spent a week at “Worldview Academy” camp in South Texas—studying different intellectual paradigms with Myers himself and others—and later attended Summit Ministries, perhaps the American hub for worldview-focused education. By the time college rolled around, I was interning at the Colson Center for Christian Worldview.

As compelled as I was by all this, though, some red flags were popping up. I distinctly remember my Christian liberal arts college refusing to accept my AP credits in “Comparative Government,” on the grounds that my AP course supposedly hadn’t been taught from a “Christian worldview perspective.” (Neither was the virtually identical course I took in that very college, ironically.) What did this claim mean? What was the “Christian worldview perspective” associated with memorizing the details of various political systems around the globe? And then there was the biology professor who spent class time fulminating against Charles Darwin and trying to rehabilitate marginal figures like Louis Agassiz and Georges Cuvier, on “worldview” grounds, all while teaching basically nothing about the metabolic process or the parts of the cell. So it went.

Try as I might, it was hard not to conclude that, in more cases than not, “Christian worldview” was being used as a slogan rather than a descriptor of anything substantive—a bat-signal that periodically, some Bible verses would make their way into the educational mix. Surely, this wasn’t what Christian education was about, was it?

Simon Kennedy’s recent book Against Worldview: Reimagining Christian Formation as Growth in Wisdom speaks to precisely this concern. Kennedy’s volume is a broadside against the prevailing concept of “worldview” that’s come to permeate so much of (especially evangelical) Protestant Christian discourse and cultural analysis—particularly in educational settings. And it is a call for a new way of conceiving Christian education, one focused less on having a set of predetermined answers than on wisely working through questions as they’re presented.

If it wasn’t already obvious, I am exactly the target audience for Kennedy’s book. I came of age in an evangelical intellectual milieu positively saturated with worldview-talk. And though I don’t find myself relying much on the wordtoday (for reasons that will become clear), the substantive content of the worldview concept still structures much of my own thinking.

Kennedy’s argument is thoughtful and well-intentioned, and (as I’ve already suggested) much of its critique strikes home. There are real issues with the way “Christian worldview” is deployed in many Christian educational contexts. But in the end, I suspect that “worldview” as a concept is not so easily revised or excised—particularly if the goal of Christian formation is to stay Christian, in a recognizable sense.

* * *

Kennedy is an educator, and Against Worldview reflects that sensibility. In many ways, the book is the cri de coeur of a Christian educator who feels his hands—and the hands of his colleagues—are tied by an artificially restrictive set of educational practices and norms that travel under the banner of “Christian worldview.” As Kennedy writes,

working and thinking in Christian worldview terms sometimes seems unachievable and often frustrating. There are so many articulations of Christian worldview, some of them contradictory or at least at significant variance. Often worldview thinking can feel dogmatic when what you might need in a classroom is freedom to explore ideas. At times, administrators will enforce a particular worldview approach in pedagogy or curriculum, only to leave teachers and professors with no other option than to tick the worldview box in their classrooms and on their plans because implementation is too hard.[1]

I suspect this observation will strike home for many graduates of Christian institutions (to say nothing of educators themselves). Many of us have sat through lively class discussions that are inevitably derailed, ten minutes before the close of class, because the professor or teacher needs to insert the inevitable “…so here’s why this matters from a Christian perspective” recitation.

In context, this feels unbelievably inorganic in the educational setting—a sort of eat-your-vegetables, read-your-verses reflex that abruptly cuts off the educational process before its natural conclusion. It’s an approach that quickly puts answers on the table before the questions have even been fully framed—skipping from argument to rebuttal, before the opposition can even make an initial counterargument. (In a philosophy class, this can look like, for instance, setting up a strawman Nietzsche in order to immediately rebut him with a Bible verse.)

To be clear, Kennedy isn’t saying that Christian commitments themselves are impermissible constraints on the educational process—he says quite clearly that “some boundaries, distinctives, and deductive categories are inevitably going to play a role in framing Christian education institutions and Christian classrooms.”[2] But the pedagogical insistence on inscribing everything within a “Christian worldview” framework is, in Kennedy’s telling, far too heavy-handed.

In part, Kennedy argues, this is because the concept of “worldview” is simply too vague. “Given that it is meant to provide a normative basis for our intellectual, spiritual, and social lives,” Kennedy stresses, “the worldview concept put forward in these definitions has very little content and almost no philosophical precision.”[3] What counts as part of a Christian worldview, and what doesn’t? Kennedy goes so far as to argue that “I don’t believe there is one authoritative Christian worldview. God has an authoritative worldview. But . . . I don’t believe we have access to this.”[4] Furthermore, is there anyone, anywhere, who’s so coldly logical that they work out their beliefs and behaviors solely from axiomatic first principles—such that, “starting with the right Christian worldview categories, concepts, and ideas will lead to right thinking and true knowledge”? Surely not—as Kennedy has it, such an approach “puts the metaphysical cart before the horse.”[5]

Against such a “deductive” understanding of worldview, Kennedy argues for a more “inductive” approach. In a metaphor that structures the book and to which he repeatedly returns, he describes the process of constructing one’s own Christian worldview as analogous to assembling a mosaic. “A Christian worldview is the aim of the education process, just as a completed mosaic is the aim of the artistic and construction process that goes into completing a mosaic.”[6] The “process of learning truth about God, about ourselves, and God’s world”—that is, Christian education[7]—is ongoing, evolutive, and never-ending.

Think of the mosaic as the worldview and the various mosaicists as those involved in educating others in Christian worldview. This team is creating a beautiful work of art: a Christian worldview. They aren’t in charge of the overall picture, and they don’t have a clear view of the final design. But they have their instructions and know enough to work on the project.[8]

In practice, a more modest, inductive understanding of “Christian worldview” should lead to considerably less inflated educational rhetoric. “Rather than pursuing an overarching account of how everything fits together,” Kennedy argues, “Christian students and teachers ought to pursue the wisdom of God and of his creation in the little pieces of reality that are right in front of them.”[9] A chemistry teacher, for instance, “doesn’t need to have a devotional element to her class, and she doesn’t need to spiritualize chemistry. Chemistry is already spiritual because the world is made by a Creator who designs and sustains all things.”[10] This is not to say that specifically Christian instruction should be excised, but it should be part of a larger pedagogical endeavor, rather than made to suffuse entire programs under the banner of “Christian worldview.”[11]

By revising “worldview,” Kennedy submits, Christian education can do better than it has. It can make students, and teachers, genuinely wiser.

* * *

Reading Against Worldview, one question continually recurred in my own mind. As far as Kennedy’s argument goes, what, exactly, is the difference between the concept of “worldview” and the concept of “tradition”?

I can try my own hand at differentiating them. “Worldview” at least connotes—even if it does not specifically denote—a set of propositional claims about the nature of reality. It is, that is to say, an essentially cognitive concept. But “tradition” connotes something broader—a context of life and thought that is historically extended, that possesses a recognizable substantive content that differentiates it from other traditions, and that carries within itself both internal principles of contestation (argument about the nature and content of the tradition) and crystallization (that is, dispute resolution). Or, as Alasdair MacIntyre puts it, “a living tradition . . . is a historically extended, socially embodied argument, and an argument precisely in part about the goods which constitute that tradition.”[12]

But crucially, tradition and worldview are linked. Because we are social creatures born into contexts of community, our worldviews are never solely our own. Rather, our individual worldviews are products of inhabiting a particular tradition, of making its lifeways and distinctive language and truth-claims our own. (The larger scope of the concept of “tradition” is why, today, I tend to prefer it to “worldview.”)

And throughout Against Worldview, it seems to me that the Christian tradition—which both Kennedy and I affirm does in fact exist, as a discrete and recognizable reality—occupies a curiously diminished place in Kennedy’s larger argument. In jettisoning the language of “worldview,” Kennedy seems to necessarily jettison much of what also counts as “tradition.”

To revisit Kennedy’s own mosaic metaphor: the existence of a broader Christian tradition is analogous to the existence of thousands upon thousands of other, more-or-less completed mosaics, which are all visible to the student as he or she goes about her “mosaic-making” (that is, her development of her own Christian worldview). Those mosaics may have some differences between them—given that there are many branches of the broadly orthodox Christian tradition.[13] But there will also be a strong similarity between them. Do these commonalities among mosaics past—that is, this consensus fidelium—have any impact on the way in which mosaic-makers go about their work? Or how their teachers educate them?

This is the problem with Kennedy’s disinterest in Christian educators’ “pursuing an overarching account of how everything fits together[.]”[14] The fact is, there is already a large and developed preexisting body of such overarching, explicitly Christian accounts, many of which have converged around common metaphysical and anthropological commitments. This is not to say that those accounts aren’t revisable in principle. But it is to say that simply by virtue of their historical precedence, they delimit the grounds for potential revision: to argue about the contours of the Christian tradition is to assume the prior existence and content of that tradition.

To be sure, Kennedy does note at the end of the book that the cultivation of Christian wisdom ought to involve “access[ing] the wisdom of the Scriptures, the wisdom of the Christian tradition, and the wisdom of the ages.”[15] He likewise writes that “[s]tudents at Christian schools and colleges should know about the history of the church. They should know about the history of Christian ideas. They should be familiar with the great Christian traditions of poetry, literature, and philosophy.”[16]

But pay attention to the verbs Kennedy uses here. They are verbs of dispassionate, disinterested consideration. Access. Know about. Be familiar with. This is not the language of participation in a tradition—of inhabiting and thinking within, or debating about retaining, inherited categories. (The Bible, perhaps, excepted—Kennedy does note that “[i]f we are serious about shaping thinkers in a truly Christian way, the foundations for this must be basic doctrine and knowledge of the Bible.”)[17] But there are thousands of years of Christian theology beyond that, not to mention philosophical questions surrounding hermeneutics.) These inherited categories inevitably inform one’s worldview, even when that worldview is conceived in a more “inductive” way.

In the end, one is left with the thought that, on Kennedy’s paradigm, the continuity of Christian thought writ large counts for very little—that through the process of education, each student composes one’s own “Christian tradition” or “Christian worldview” anew. That is a decidedly liberal (in the classical sense) view of the human subject and its capacities. But it is a view that it seems to me the best philosophers of tradition—like MacIntyre—have long ago demolished. For, crucially, we build with the concepts we receive.

* * *

In his landmark book We Have Never Been Modern, philosopher Bruno Latour describes the historical process by which, under modern conditions, the authority of “scientific” knowledge has come to be treated as independent from political or theological sources of authority. Our age, Latour writes, “invents a separation between the scientific power charged with representing things and the political power charged with representing subjects.”[18] Today, what science discloses is felt to be “objective” (a matter of fact) in a way that the pronouncements of other authorities (matters of value) are not.

But, Latour points out, this binary is in fact entirely unstable. Despite our occupying “a world in which the representation of things through the intermediary of the laboratory is forever dissociated from the representation of citizens through the intermediary of the social contract,”[19] our world is nonetheless replete with “hybrids”—“mixtures of nature and culture”[20]—that confound the fact-value distinction by embedding covert value commitments into ostensibly descriptive language.

Because Kennedy gives the example of a chemistry class as a domain where a “Christian worldview perspective” is beside the point, we can use this as an example. Suppose a chemist succeeds in demonstrating abiogenesis—a mechanism by which cell-like entities, capable of self-reproduction, emerge from inorganic matter. Here’s the question: as a descriptive matter, has she created life?

It’s not easy to answer that question. After all, much of Christian thought has argued that the experience of life, at some level, is bound up with consciousness, or subjective experience. We, and our cats and dogs, feel in a way that rocks do not feel. This subjective experience does not emerge spontaneously from an unconscious material substrate; a gap exists between the physical and the mental (the so-called “hard problem of consciousness”).[21] Hence, a Christian committed to this view of things cannot conclude, from the sheer phenomenon of cell division that’s been observed, that life has in fact been created in the laboratory. (Perhaps she withholds her judgment.) However, a materialist who believes that life is reducible to such cellular structure and reproductive processes can and will conclude that the experiment has produced life.

Here, divergent worldviews—or, if you prefer, divergent traditions—result in a divergent characterization of the very phenomenon itself. The dividing “cell” is one of Latour’s hybrids—a site in which nature and culture intertwine to produce a decidedly ambiguous phenomenon.[22] (Another such “hybrid” is the unborn in a woman’s womb: is this a human being, or a clump of tissue that may become human? Well, the answer depends on one’s understanding of human-ness.) It is just for this reason that a Christian tradition exists, within which Christians reason and from which Christians educate. The world admits of many interpretations, some irreconcilable.

Kennedy does resist the conclusion that he’s arguing for an untenable “view from nowhere”— writing that he is “not arguing for a value-neutral or secular framework for education content (as if such a thing were possible!).”[23] But the example of a chemistry class, to which “Christian worldview” is largely irrelevant, is his own. And elsewhere, Kennedy muses that there are many other topics to which “Christian worldview” simply doesn’t seem all that relevant. “How do you frame a Christian worldview learning outcome for a course on, for example, ancient Greek and Roman poetry? Or what about a course on the history of World War II?” he wonders.[24]

The answer: very easily. Erich Auerbach, for instance, penned a massive and tremendously influential study—Mimesis: The Representation of Reality in Western Literature—tracing the very different metaphysical and political commitments underlying Greek and Christian epic poetry, among others. Likewise, World War II was sparked by ultranationalist ideologies that marshaled explicitly religious rhetoric in support of their goals, and culminated in the emergence of a geopolitical consensus based (at least in some sense) on Christian conceptions of individual human dignity.[25] Indeed, I’d go so far as to say that a proper understanding of this potential course material requires engagement with questions of Christian worldview (or tradition).

There’s a reason theology has famously been described as the “queen of the sciences.” The Christian tradition is so vast, and so fulsome, that it does in fact speak to the various domains of human existence, in some form or other. There’s no need to shy away from this. Nor, in the end, is it really possible.

* * *

This review has been quite critical, so I don’t want to lose sight of the fact that Kennedy has, in many ways, put his finger on a real problem with the use of the “Christian worldview” concept. My substantive disagreement with Kennedy hinges on the relevance of Christian tradition to his argument, and on the purported autonomy of academic disciplines from tacitly theological/metaphysical commitments. But he is nonetheless right to diagnose a problem—a naïve insistence on shoehorning “Christian-sounding” verses and ideas into pedagogical contexts where they fit badly.

On this, we agree substantively. But even granting the point, I’m perhaps less exercised about it than Kennedy.

Most thoughtful Christians recognize the fact that we live in a world where there are many religious options on offer that stand radically opposed to our own Christian beliefs. As we go about our lives, online and off, we encounter everyone from hardcore secular materialists to incense-burning gurus to Odin-worshiping white nationalists. As Charles Taylor might put it, we live our lives “cross-pressured” by countervailing theological and intellectual currents.[26] It doesn’t feel as easy to be Christian as it was in a less pluralistic time. And even in its clumsier, more ham-fisted implementations, “Christian worldview” thinking is plainly a response to this.

I might prefer that “Christian worldview” thinking become a bit more sophisticated, along the lines sketched here. But I suspect that many of the “problems” that do exist—and which Kennedy identifies—simply lie downstream of human limitations. The median teacher in a Christian school is probably not going to be reading Latour or Auerbach after hours. He will be grading student work and taking care of his own family. His ability to creatively integrate high-level Christian philosophy into the life of the classroom will be less than perfect. That’s just life.

Speaking for myself, it seems like the less-than-artful incorporation of a few Bible verses in Christian educational contexts is, ultimately, a small price to pay for a Christian school that’s doing its best to stay faithful. I’m not an educator myself, so I have the luxury of not having to deal with cumbersome pedagogical mandates. But speaking as a parent, whose children are headed for Christian education, I’m still here for the project of “Christian worldview.” Warts and all.

