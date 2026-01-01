Between Two Kingdoms

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John W. Morehead's avatar
John W. Morehead
Jan 6

Glad to see I'm not the only one trying to balance both of these. Thanks.

Reply
Share
Kaitlin Wittkopf's avatar
Kaitlin Wittkopf
Jan 2

This is great advice and the path I've pursued as well - I would argue in a lot of professional roles, having a side intellectual pursuit is also very helpful for professional performance because it takes some of the identity-formation burden away from work. It's a lot easier to perform well without getting locked into perfectionist anxiety when your paid work is less intellectually and personally demanding compared to the reading/writing life.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Ehrett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture