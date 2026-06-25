Of the many varieties of “postliberalism” that dot the intellectual landscape, the one I find most compelling is the paradigm of “ecclesiocentric postliberalism” most notably developed by Peter Leithart, James Wood, James R. Rogers, and others.[1] Ecclesiocentric postliberalism foregrounds the uniqueness of the Church—broadly understood—as a corporate body, and emphasizes the ways in which recognition of this reality necessarily revises received categories of political thought, such as sovereignty and jurisdiction. As Rogers formulates the central claim:

Many people, even many Christians, imagine that civil jurisdictions in this age are the “encompassing” or generic jurisdictions and that churches are, properly, no more than limited and localized parts of civil communities or jurisdictions. But the truth is just the opposite. . . . Ecclesial jurisdiction is the universal; civil jurisdiction is the partial.[2]

That is to say, the Christian’s relationship to the one Church—and its universal claim—precedes, underpins, and relativizes all subordinate loyalties. In one sense, of course, this is a very abstract claim. That is especially so when, as here, it is made by Protestants and not by Catholic integralists trying to rehabilitate Unam sanctam.[3] And to be sure, translating the implications of ecclesiocentric postliberalism into the terms of contemporary law and politics, which often tacitly embed metaphysical commitments alien to ecclesiocentric thought, is a challenging endeavor. Re-narrating the world is certainly important, but what—so to speak—is the “cash value” of this approach at the level of political praxis?[4]

A particularly interesting recent federal court case, however, can perhaps help shed some light on what legal cognizance of ecclesiocentric categories might look like “in practice.”

The Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod understands itself, as a “Synod,” to be ontologically distinct from the legal corporation (“LCMS”) that bears its name for purposes of tax, litigation, and other civil functions.[5] As the church sees it, the “LCMS,” as a corporation, may properly be a party to civil suit; the “Synod,” as a church body, is not properly such a party.[6] In the simplest terms, the Synod, as a church body, works through the LCMS corporation, but is not reducible to that corporation. If the LCMS corporation were dissolved, the Synod—as a church body—would continue to exist.

The Concordia university system is the in-house university system of the Synod. For several years, Concordia University—Austin has been attempting to emancipate itself from synodical control, including by refusing to seat Synod-appointed regents on its board.[7] Litigation over Concordia’s ability to do this is ongoing.

The LCMS, which is incorporated in Missouri, sought to have the case heard in federal court because it had brought suit against several Concordia-affiliated defendants who are citizens of Texas.[8] Under federal law, this constitutes a “diversity” of parties sufficient to invoke the jurisdiction of a federal court. Concordia filed a counter-suit, alleging in relevant part that not just the LCMS corporation, but also the Synod—as a church body—should be considered a party to the lawsuit, as an “unincorporated association.”[9] In practice, this meant that the case could be heard in Texas state court because the Synod is composed, in part, of Texan members.[10] (Oftentimes, defendants want cases to be heard in their local state court because they believe it will prove more favorable terrain.)

After the two suits were consolidated in federal court, the district judge hearing the case held that the Synod—that is, the “underlying” church body itself, and not just the LCMS corporation—was properly a party to the lawsuit, notwithstanding its self-understanding as a spiritual body not properly subject to civil court jurisdiction. According to the district court, it is permissible for civil authorities to “question a religious body’s own understanding of its structure” without infringing the First Amendment.[11]

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit reversed that decision. Writing for the majority, Judge Edith Jones invoked a developing legal principle known as the “church autonomy doctrine,” which broadly “protects religious institutions’ internal management decisions and doctrinal self-governance from judicial intrusion” to hold that the Synod—the church body—need not be party to the lawsuit.[12] As the majority opinion saw it, “deference is owed to the Church’s description of its own polity”[13]—here, the church’s self-understanding as an entity with both a spiritual aspect (not involved with litigation) and a temporal aspect (which may be subject to litigation).[14] To allow the Synod—that is, the church’s spiritual aspect—to be sued would, in essence, “overlay[] a secular corporate law interpretation on the church’s spiritually crafted governance documents, and then impos[e] Texas unincorporated association law on the Lutheran Church[.]”[15] That, as the court saw it, violated the First Amendment by wading squarely into ecclesial territory.

Broadly speaking, there are two philosophical schools of thought regarding how the First Amendment’s guarantee of “free exercise” should be construed. The dominant strain, reflected in the work of Stanford professor Michael McConnell, in various Religious Freedom Restoration Acts, and a lengthy line of Supreme Court caselaw, has emphasized the need to make exceptions for religious entities from neutral laws of general applicability, except where compelling governmental interests counsel otherwise.[16] A minority contingent of scholars, conversely, defends a more jurisdiction-based view—religious entities are generally subject to generally applicable laws, and must seek relief through the political process rather than through a judge-made law of exceptions. But there are certain theological domains, such as church doctrine and polity, where the state simply has no right at all to tread.[17]

To my mind, the exception-based view sometimes verges on the crypto-Rawlsian, in its implication that “religious” rationales for action or inaction operate in a domain beyond the horizon of public reason, and may be tolerated (or, sometimes, not tolerated) by the state, according to the state’s interest. The jurisdictional view—while largely eschewing rights-claims for religious exceptions to general law—is paradoxically more restrictive of state power, because it implicitly denies the state’s right to interfere in particular fields of existence. Today’s nascent church autonomy doctrine—because it derives from the nature of ecclesiastical bodies as corporate bodies, rather than from the claims of individual agents—derives ultimately from a jurisdictional understanding of free exercise.

It seems to me that this jurisdictional view—and the concomitant church autonomy doctrine—exemplify ways that a political actor may operate in a manner consistent with ecclesiocentric premises within the horizon of a modern regime. In the Fifth Circuit’s recent case, we find officers of a civil state—constituted, to be sure, along formally liberal lines, and committed to a whole matrix of contestable liberal dualisms—who are capable of recognizing the limits of their own competence, and so of declining to assimilate the church qua church to a particular legal category (here, unincorporated association law) that would implicitly (attempt to) render that spiritual body subject to domestication, regulation, and control by sovereign state power. This is not a denial that the Church operates through institutional forms constituted according to civil laws, but it is a denial that the Church can be functionally reduced to them.

In a way, questions like this one provide opportunities for approaching the possibility of ecclesiocentric postliberalism from the “opposite direction.” Rather than foregrounding the scope of church action and the range of potential theological concern, cases such as this one reflect ways in which ecclesiocentric insights might be brought to bear on genuine political controversies in the absence of a revolutionary rupture with the status quo. As such, they illustrate ways in which this paradigm can represent a genuine postliberalism—as, among other things, post-Rawlsianism—rather than merely a reactionary antiliberalism.

[1] See James R. Rogers and Peter J. Leithart eds., Hell Shall Not Prevail: Essays on Ecclesiocentric Postliberalism, eds. James R. Rogers and Peter J. Leithart (West Monroe, LA: Theopolis Books, 2024). Important intellectual antecedents for this paradigm include John Milbank, Robert Jenson, and James Jordan.

[2] James R. Rogers, “Church as Polis, Church as Ethnos, Church as Oikos: Ecclesiocentric Political Theory,” in Hell Shall Not Prevail: Essays on Ecclesiocentric Postliberalism, eds. James R. Rogers and Peter J. Leithart (West Monroe, LA: Theopolis Books, 2024), 93.

[3] Cf. Johann Peter Kirsch, “Unam Sanctam,” in The Catholic Encyclopedia (New York: Robert Appleton Company, 1912), https://www.newadvent.org/cathen/15126a.htm.

[4] See, e.g., John Milbank, Theology and Social Theory: Beyond Secular Reason, 2nd ed. (Malden, MA: Blackwell Publishing, 2006), 267–68 (on narration of the world as the condition of human existence).

[5] Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod v. Christian, No. 25-50130, 2026 WL 1597600, at *1 (5th Cir. June 4, 2026).

[6] Id.

[7] Id. at *2.

[8] Id.

[9] Id.

[10] Id.

[11] Id. at *3.

[12] Id. at *4.

[13] Id. at *6.

[14] Id. at 8 (Elrod, J., concurring) (“if the ecclesiastical component of the Church incurs liability or must engage in litigation, the civil component of the Church . . . bears full responsibility”).

[15] Id. at *1.

[16] Vincent Phillip Muñoz, “Two Concepts of Religious Liberty: The Natural Rights and Moral Autonomy Approaches to the Free Exercise of Religion,” American Political Science Review 110 no.2 (2016): 369

[17] Muñoz, “Two Concepts of Religious Liberty,” 369.