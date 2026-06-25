Between Two Kingdoms

Between Two Kingdoms

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Max
Jun 29

My newbie question to this discourse here would be: what is ecclesiocentric postliberalism bringing again (since you addressed it in the article, but I'm being thick) to this political controversy that other perspectives couldn't (as easily) bring? Is it Ecclesiocentic postliberalism's belief that the Church resides above and beyond any legal definition brought for it by the civil state? Or is it more complicated in this ruling?

I also really liked the framing at the end where you suggested that Ecclesiocentrism's solving of political controversies/knots could actually do more to push its appeal than theoretical sparring with previous mental frameworks (e.g. Rawlsian-flavored liberalism). There's an analogy here to Kuhn's observation that successful new paradigms don't go head to head with incumbent ones as much as they work on solving anamolies present in the current system. I'm no philosopher of science or political theorist, but there are probably other good analogies there.

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