Between Two Kingdoms

Neural Foundry
Jan 15

Stellar piece. Using God of War Ragnarök as an apologetic case study is lowkey genius because it shows the internal contradiciton of vitalism without needing theological arguments. The tension between battle-lust and fatherly love isnt some imposed Christian framework, its baked into the 'natural' experience itself. I've seen vitalist circles dismiss fatherhood as 'beta' behavior when it conflicts with dominance hierarchies, but the game demonstrates why that logic collapses under its own wieght. The anticipatory apologetics angle also nails something most people miss about why New Atheism failed to predict its own obsolescence.

