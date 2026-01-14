Teaching Christian apologetics is always an anticipatory act. It aims to equip young people for challenges they will face in the years ahead, which are usually assumed to be a continuation of the challenges most recently aired in the public square.[1] (There’s not much need to teach Christian responses to the cult of Mithras or the metaphysics of Vajrayana Buddhism if these aren’t seen to be live options.) So, for instance, when moral relativism was the topic of the day, the pedagogy was straightforward: when you go off to college, you’ll hear people saying “It doesn’t matter what you believe, it just matters that you’re sincere.” But isn’t that a truth-claim all its own? I grew up with such arguments.

But a curious thing happened in the intervening decades: public challenges to Christian witness took on a very different shape. What was anticipated on the apologetic battlefield was not what emerged.

I came of intellectual age in the late 2000s, the high-water mark of “New Atheism.” The movement’s Four Horsemen—Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens, Daniel Dennett, and Sam Harris—built a powerful brand by declaring that evolution is true, the universe is meaningless, and religion is superstition. In the face of that challenge, the climate of Christian apologetics and worldview study was heavily evidential, centering on themes like the evidence for supernatural agency in creation, the beginning of the universe (William Lane Craig’s kalam cosmological argument was a perennial topic), and the grounding of moral foundations.

And yet today, the New Atheist project no longer really exists. Scott Alexander has argued that the movement collapsed into the larger social justice movement, sometimes called the “Great Awokening,” that began circa 2014.[2] Two of its members—Hitchens and Dennett—have passed away. Of the two that remain, Dawkins now identifies as a sort of cultural Christian and Harris promotes something like Buddhism.

This isn’t to say that society has re-Christianized. Far from it. But it is to note that, empirically speaking, the contemporary category “no religion” simply doesn’t designate the same phenomenon as “secular humanism.” As Tara Isabella Burton argues in Strange Rites: New Religions for a Godless World, onetime “spiritual” beliefs are now often simply transferred onto a pastiche of self-help resources, therapeutic interventions, and astrological interests.[3] From this perspective, the existence of a metaphysical Creator is simply uninteresting; merely consider the rhetorical substitution of the phrase “the universe” for “God” as “that to which we look for all good and in which we find refuge in every time of need.”[4]

This is not the wholesale, Alex Rosenberg-style rejection of metaphysics that I expected to confront. So many of the issues that I was once taught to engage, and that once occupied me—mutations and fossil records and quantum foam and metaethics and so on—are no longer really relevant to questions of the Christian faith’s place in culture.

At the risk of sounding too postmodern: the more pivotal issue today seems to be a question of narrative, of the way in which the world is encountered. God may be the infinite Good, metaphysically speaking, and His goodness may overflow to constitute the created order, but do we receive the created order as His gift? Do we treat it as something infinitely malleable? Or do we tacitly absolutize it?

Hence today’s most urgent apologetic question: what, exactly, is nature or the natural?

The New Atheism harbored a profound ambivalence about nature, grounded in the movement’s general skepticism of moral categories as really meaningful. There were, of course, attempts at “evolutionary ethics,” but these often reduced to ad hoc reasons for preferring the good of the species (altruism) over the good of the individual (selfishness). If nature is red in tooth and claw, so be it. But maybe we can make life a little more comfortable along the way.

This ambivalence no longer meaningfully exists. In its place are two intellectual currents pulling in logically opposed directions: the one denying nature altogether, the other reifying it into an ur-principle.

* * *

Dawkins and company were always keen to speak of nature’s laws, albeit without a lawgiver. But this is no response to the scorching claim of the Xenofeminist Manifesto: “If nature is unjust, change nature!”[5] Note the language of justice, a higher moral ideal. The revolt against boundaries, against the constraints of history and biology, constitutes an absolute moral claim in its own right.

And so, for the better part of a decade, avant-garde progressive thought focused on fluidity, plasticity, transformation, and technological displacement. As a political phenomenon, this is, of course, what Wesley Yang has described as liberalism’s “successor ideology,” or, more pejoratively, “wokeness.” As a theological phenomenon, it has been compellingly addressed by Carl Trueman’s The Rise and Triumph of the Modern Self and Joshua Mitchell’s American Awakening, among others.

Decades ago, Carl Jung coined the phrase enantiodromia—the tendency of a thing to bring forth, in time, its opposite. The progressive revolt against nature has now done precisely that, provoking a current of thought that might be most neutrally described as “vitalism,” and that I’ve previously written about at some length.[6] While far less prominent than its progressive counterpart, it’s nevertheless made inroads into various institutions and organizations.

As a general orientation, the vitalist position typifies a willingness to morally and politically absolutize that which can be characterized as “most natural”; any distance between “natural law” and the so-called “naturalistic fallacy” is collapsed. Nature’s claims have not only descriptive, but also normative, weight: the mighty dominate because they are the mighty, and this is as it ought to be.

The positive claims of this vitalism emerge out of a dialectical relation to its progressive foe. Against the “anti-natural” claim that men and women are no different—even physically transformable into one another, with the right medications and surgeries—the “hyper-natural” claim insists that men and women are radically divergent, even radically opposed. Against the “anti-natural” claim that physical strength and power confer no unique right to civic rule, the “hyper-natural” position alleges that physical strength and power are what matter most primordially. And so on from there.

Perhaps the most curious thing about this vitalism is how many Christians seem ill-equipped to speak to it. After all, while the movement itself is new, its ur-texts are not. The philosophical resources that most deeply underpin contemporary vitalism are, in fact, critiques of the Christian tradition itself—denouncing its “Jewish” weakness, its universal morality, its disrespect for local cultures, its crucified Savior and valorization of suffering, and so on. One can find such critiques in Schopenhauer, Nietzsche, and Heidegger, or in more obscure sources like Julius Evola and Francis Parker Yockey. Their persuasive appeal is simple: there is some dimension of human excellence which is essentially denied to Christians. Be free. Be liberated. Be Übermenschen.

There have, of course, been attempts to assimilate the vitalist critique to Christian thought.[7] But these all run up against the same problem. The vitalist critique, if pushed to the hilt, necessitates a rejection of the Christian faith’s universal claims, and its love for the poor and weak. (After all, nature selects out the weak for annihilation.) Those wishing to retain Christian identity are pushed toward an unstable equilibrium in which core elements of Christian thought—the universal Law of God, the crucifixion of Christ, and the eschatological consummation of all things—are increasingly marginalized as Christian themes. Plenty of non-Christian theological systems lack all this baggage, so why not simply adopt them instead?

More urgently: what might an apologetic response to this vitalism look like? Can we imagine one? Some time ago, I offered a historicist critique of a vitalist goal—reclaiming the glories of the pagan age—but that piece ended on a decidedly downbeat note.[8] Perhaps there’s no return to the glorious past, but where does that leave us today? In the great contest of metanarratives, do we still have a better story to tell?

* * *

As far as this new vitalism is concerned, perhaps the most effective “cultural apologetic” I’ve ever encountered comes from a surprising source.

The God of War video game franchise has never exactly been family-friendly entertainment. Across the series’ first three installments, the Spartan warrior Kratos rampages across Greece, slaughtering innocent civilians and malicious deities alike. It’s pure button-mashing, Grand Theft Auto-style carnage, offering nothing beyond the rush of simulated killing.

And yet 2022’s Ragnarök, with a different storytelling team in place, tells a quite different story. At the outset, we meet a war-weary, recently widowed Kratos, struggling to guide his impetuous son Atreus into manhood. All around him, Norse gods and monsters tempts him back into the fray, into an apocalyptic war with an entirely different pantheon.

To be clear, Ragnarök is not a reboot. It is indeed a sequel, a sequel starring an older, sadder, lonelier Kratos. This character remembers all the crazed exultation atop blood-soaked Aegean vistas—the same unthinking mayhem in which the player, too, likely uncritically participated as a young person, in the age of the PlayStation 2. But that mayhem is no fit model of manhood, no ideal into which a new generation ought be initiated. “I came to these lands to escape my past. To start a new life. I can hide no longer. I do not want this war,” Kratos rumbles. “I remember how it felt to take that throne. All that it meant and all that it did not. A God of war. God of pain, of suffering, of destruction.”[9] The vital thrill has died.

Ragnarök is ultimately about the struggle to reconcile the warrior ethos with the moral claims logically entailed by fatherhood. In so doing, the story highlights a critical tension within the domain of the “natural”: the thrill of battle madness, on the one hand; and the longing to pass something true on to one’s child, on the other. These two desires are seemingly both “natural.” And yet they pull in opposite directions. The former impulse is self-seeking; the latter self-giving. While one’s child always carries something of the parent within them, they are their own agent, and the urgency of handing on entails the recognition that one is not in fact a god, that one will in fact not live forever.

What, then, is this better account of manhood that can be handed on? For Kratos, addressing Atreus as apocalyptic horrors break out before them, it is the recognition of a moral absolute beyond the self. “We did not come to sacrifice the innocent,” the huge man growls. “We will die seeking justice, not vengeance.”[10] Beyond the violence of Grecian wars, Kratos is concerned with the true way to order and orient his life, the way to be a man in the most existentially satisfying sense—a way that now must be handed on to his son in love, not coercion.

Ragnarök is not an expressly Christian game, but this is a fundamentally Christian insight. It was that very distinction between the pagan moral particularism and the Christian moral universalism that so transformed the Greco-Roman world. And what Ragnarök grasps is that nature itself compels such a breakthrough.[11] To love one’s child, to want to pass on a better manhood, is a natural thing. And yet it is also to begin to grasp the path beyond vainglorious violence.[12]

From a theological vantage, we might say that the truest account of “nature” is that it is always already open to “grace.”[13] These are not two cleanly bifurcated spheres—and they never have been.

* * *

In recent years, “cultural apologetics” has gotten something of a bad rap. The term often connotes a ham-fisted effort to superimpose Christian readings onto frivolous bits of pop culture. But if today’s cultural battles are battles of narratives—narratives over the nature of nature, we might say—then Christian thinking cannot do without this sort of apologetics.

One of the defining characteristics of today’s vitalism, or post-Christian right, or what have you is its overwhelming animus: to meet the challenges of the moment, the argument runs, one must learn to hate. Anything else is weakness and unmanliness. And this is supposedly so because, in the end, nature itself is agonism and rivalry. “Alphas” reign; “betas” serve.

Against this logic, one must insist that the “catechesis of hate” produces a blinkered view of the very phenomenon of “nature” itself. It is an act of blinding oneself to the grace that suffuses every facet of created order, leaving open-ended so many possibilities of existence. Why, in the end, should anyone want to choose the saddest, cruelest, most dissatisfying mode of life, when nature’s truth is so much better and brighter than that?

There is no need to go on like this. Another life is, in fact, quite possible.

[1] As Samuel James has argued persuasively, the centrality of sexual purity as a theme of 1990s Christian culture closely corresponds to a pervasive sexualization of popular culture in the surrounding period. See Samuel D. James, “We Can’t Talk About Purity Culture Without Talking About the 1990s,” Digital Liturgies (Oct. 27, 2022),

[2] See Scott Alexander, “New Atheism: The Godlessness That Failed,” Slate Star Codex (Oct. 30, 2019), https://slatestarcodex.com/2019/10/30/new-atheism-the-godlessness-that-failed/.

[3] See generally Tara Isabella Burton, Strange Rites: New Religions for a Godless World (New York: PublicAffairs, 2020).

[4] Theodore G. Tappert, ed., The Book of Concord: The Confessions of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. (Philadelphia, PA: Mühlenberg Press, 1959), 365.

[5] Laboria Cuboniks, The Xenofeminist Manifesto: A Politics for Alienation (London: Verso, 2018), 82.

[6] See, e.g., John Ehrett, “Augustine Against Vitalism,” Ad Fontes: A Journal of Protestant Letters (June 27, 2023), https://adfontesjournal.com/theology/augustine-against-vitalism/; John Ehrett, “The End of Viking Vitalism,” Mere Orthodoxy (May 25, 2023), https://mereorthodoxy.com/the-end-of-viking-vitalism.

[7] See, e.g., Christian Winter, “Towards a Christian Vitalism,” American Reformer (May 15, 2023), https://americanreformer.org/2023/05/towards-a-christian-vitalism/.

[8] See John Ehrett, “The Impossible Bronze Age Mindset,” American Reformer (Apr. 15, 2023), https://americanreformer.org/2023/04/the-impossible-bronze-age-mindset/ (“The vitalists may rage, but they cannot escape the snare. After the interruption of the cross of Jesus Christ, there can no longer be a Bronze Age Mindset. Not anymore.).

[9] Santa Monica Studio, God of War Ragnarök (Sony Interactive Entertainment, 2022).

[10] Santa Monica Studio, God of War Ragnarök.

[11] See Susannah Black Roberts, “The Birth of Comedy,” Mere Orthodoxy (Aug. 25, 2023), https://mereorthodoxy.com/the-birth-of-comedy.

[12] For more, see Spencer A. Klavan, “How the God of War Grew Up,” Law & Liberty (Nov. 17, 2023), https://lawliberty.org/how-the-god-of-war-grew-up/ (“The series closes with just a hint that some strength greater than brawn brings order to the world and to the souls of men alike.”).

[13] See, e.g., David Bentley Hart, You Are Gods: On Nature and Supernature (Notre Dame, IN: University of Notre Dame Press, 2022), 4–9.