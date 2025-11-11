As far as I’m concerned, there’s been an embarrassment of riches lately at the cinema—with not one, not two, but three of my favorite film directors all debuting interesting and challenging new movies. Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing is a neo-noir drama set in 1990s New York, featuring a washed-up baseball player who finds himself accidentally entangled with Slavic gangsters. Yorgos Lanthimos’s Bugonia is a black comedy in which two rednecks kidnap a biotech CEO on the belief she’s actually an alien emissary. And Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is, perhaps, the movie the director was placed on earth to make—a lush, sprawling, eerily beautiful rendition of Mary Shelley’s classic “Modern Prometheus” horror story.

It only occurred to me in hindsight that perhaps there’s a common reason why I find all three of these films—and indeed, all three of these directors, across many years of their work—so compelling. It’s not merely the fact that they mostly make auteurist, artsy, non-blockbuster movies and don’t seem to experience a lot of studio interference. It’s not just that these three directors routinely cross and remix genres, ranging from twisted period dramas (Lanthimos’s The Favourite, del Toro’s Nightmare Alley) to surreal fables (Aronofsky’s mother! and The Fountain, del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, Lanthimos’s Poor Things and The Lobster) and to grimy nightmares (del Toro’s Mimic, Aronofsky’s Requiem for a Dream, Lanthimos’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer). Rather, my appreciation stems from the fact that all of these directors perennially probe, in different ways, a profound metaphysical question: what is the relationship between spirit and matter?

At first blush, that might sound so abstract as to be almost meaningless. What I mean is that nearly all of these directors’ movies orbit the question of how that which is higher, the source or ground of transcendent value and human aspiration, interacts—or fails to interact—with the rough, carnal, slimy material stuff of the human body, of creation as such. Put another way: all three of these directors make, in their own way, “body horror” movies, even across genres rarely characterized as such. The human body is a problem, or (from a different angle) a source of fascination, for all three of them. And yet each director, consistently across his body of work, takes a radically different view of the question.

Aronofsky’s movies, as I’ve written previously, are dominated by the motif of a longing quest for transcendence, for the divine, for that which exceeds the boundaries of the world.[1] Here, in good Neoplatonic/Gnostic fashion, the spirit surges upward; the body, like a prison, holds it back. The Whale—chronicling the travails of a morbidly obese English teacher desperate to cultivate his students’ authenticity—most perfectly renders this theme, but it permeates Aronofsky’s storytelling. Black Swan’s ballerina heroine pushes her body to—and past—its limits. The sad addicts of Requiem for a Dream chase the Absolute into an opiate fog. Pi’s lonely mathematician drills out his own brain in search of the name of God. The eponymous The Wrestler chases one last moment of glory as his flesh gives way to age. So on it goes.

In short, for Aronofsky, materiality—that is, bodiliness as such—is made meaningful by its contrastive orientation vis-à-vis a higher realm of spiritual value. Sometimes his protagonists attain it (The Fountain, Noah, The Whale); more often it costs them their lives and souls (Pi, Requiem for a Dream, Black Swan, mother!). But whether these heroes’ quests succeed or fail, one point remains clear. For Aronofsky, there is a sort of purposive structure to the metaphysics of reality; to be embodied, to be set off against the absolute, is to be given a starting point to one’s journey through life.

Lanthimos’s movies are similarly fascinated by the material of the body—but from a wholly different angle. Where Aronofsky’s protagonists long for divinity and escape, Lanthimos slams the door in their face: his movies are characterized, across the board, by their relentless denial of anything even approximating transcendence or sublimity. His movies feel surreal precisely because appeals to such ideals are, in fact, woven throughout ordinary human life: people do in fact aspire to higher ends beyond the carnal. But those are the sorts of figures who do not really figure in Lanthimos’s bleak fables. His is a world of utterly “ungraced” nature.

For Lanthimos, flesh is thick and wet and gross (The Favourite). Human bodies explode and bleed out (Killing of a Sacred Deer) and lie strewn about, unthinkingly, like broken toys (Bugonia). Poor Things attracted some notoriety for its sex scenes, but they serve precisely to illustrate this point. What unfolds onscreen is not lovemaking, but fucking—animalistic behavior that, itself, demonstrates the meaningfulness of this semantic distinction.

Among those who reject a broadly Platonic/Christian metaphysical orientation, which prioritizes the “true, good, and beautiful” as eternal verities undimmed by time and becoming, there is sometimes a tendency to highlight the beauty of finitude and evanescence as finitude.[2] For instance, one might contend that the aching beauty of a rose is inextricable from the knowledge of its transience, of the fact that it will one day cease to be; the moment in which the rose is apprehended in its glory is, in fact, enhanced by the conscious or subconscious awareness of its impending end and decay. On this view, it is, in fact, better that we not live wistfully gazing toward a realm of unchanging eternal light.[3]

This is precisely the sort of sanitized, aestheticized nihilism that Lanthimos’s films utterly reject. There is nothing grand or purposive about the finitude and transience of life; it’s all just squishy matter in motion. And that’s why, for all their violence and grotesquerie, his movies are all variations on black comedy. What else can one do but laugh at this?

Finally, for his part, Guillermo del Toro charts perhaps the most interesting course. In del Toro’s films, there’s an overwhelming sense that the spiritual and material orders are profoundly intertwined, in ways that modern society forgets to its great sorrow. Pan’s Labyrinth features explicitly overlapping domains: a spiritual world of monsters and quests lying somehow “within” the cruelty and viciousness of the Spanish Civil War, as if Narnia and the London Blitz were somehow more “porous” to one another. Reality itself here is “sacramental” in that it discloses multiple layers of significance: a piece of chalk may scrawl on a floor, or may open a gate into a forbidden palace.[4] Likewise, the Shape of Water is the poetic tale of a river-god come to life in modern times. And early in del Toro’s newest film, his Victor Frankenstein declares that there’s nothing sacred about matter, that the body is just flesh and the soul is nowhere to be found—but it’s precisely that ardent secularism that the movie sets out to undo, via a deeply sympathetic “monster” who’s clearly far more “human”—morally speaking—than Victor himself.

There is certainly a sort of “sacramental consciousness” here. But to be sure, organized religion often comes in for a drubbing in del Toro’s films. The sycophantic, Francoist priest of Pan’s Labyrinth justifies killing. So too, The Shape of Water’s malignant Colonel Strickland cloaks his cruelty in 1950s conservative moralism.

And yet, del Toro never quite takes the side of premodern paganism against an (ostensibly) authoritarian Christianity. The picture is much more complex than that. Hellboy—a demon turned good guy—is openly Catholic. Pan’s Labyrinth culminates in the subversion of a pagan metaphysical rite by a Christian sacrificial logic. The Shape of Water is suffused with biblical imagery, and ends with an image of grace quite literally restoring nature. Frankenstein prominently features the Bible as a touchstone of the “monster’s” moral education, and the monster himself is first summoned to life on a cross-like bier featuring antennae that evoke a crown of thorns.

Ultimately, the villains of del Toro’s films tend to be those who arrogate to themselves a right to speak for God,[5] those who deny the reality of a spiritual-material order that manifests both before and after the emergence of Christian theological categories. That deep spiritual-material holism is, for del Toro, often associated with the subaltern, humble, and ugly (as in Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, Frankenstein, and even somewhat in the Gothic horror story Crimson Peak). Institutional power tends to occlude it: at one point, the corrupt priest in Pan’s Labyrinth declares, of men who will die, that “God has already saved their souls. What happens to their bodies doesn’t really matter to Him.” That is exactly the “excarnating” sensibility that del Toro’s movies exist to rebut.

If the story of Western civilization is, in many ways, a tale of the reckoning and interplay of “Athens and Jerusalem”—that is, the traditions of philosophic reason and divine revelation—del Toro’s movies are, in a certain sense, tales of encounter between “Athens and Tenochtitlan.” What happens when universalizing reason and universalizing faith encounter indigenous, even pagan, spiritual traditions? What is preserved in that encounter, what is (rightfully) destroyed, and what is tragically forgotten? For del Toro, to forget the idea of the world as a theater or image of the divine is to forget the truth of reality itself.

And that is a sentiment with which, I trust, few Christians of a more orthodox bent would disagree.

[1] See John Ehrett, “Darren Aronofsky’s Quest for Transcendence,” First Things (Apr. 15, 2024), https://firstthings.com/darren-aronofskys-quest-for-transcendence/.

[2] See, e.g., Martin Hägglund, This Life: Secular Faith and Spiritual Freedom (New York: Pantheon Books, 2019), 369, 388–89.

[3] See generally Anthony T. Kronman, True Conservatism: Reclaiming Our Humanity in an Arrogant Age (New Haven, CT: Yale University Press, 2025); Anthony T. Kronman, Confessions of a Born-Again Pagan (New Haven, CT: Yale University Press, 2016).

[4] Cf. John Ehrett, “‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ and the Logic of Sacrifice,” Patheos (Feb. 25, 2022), https://www.patheos.com/blogs/betweentwokingdoms/2022/02/pans-labyrinth-and-the-logic-of-sacrifice/.

[5] This is the moral crisis at the heart of Nightmare Alley: tragedy occurs when stage-magic tricks bleed into supposed attempts to commune with the dead, and in so doing usurp the prerogatives of the divine. As one character warns, “No man can outrun God.”