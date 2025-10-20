All too often, I’ve found myself sitting on various writings, book reviews, and so forth that don’t have an intellectual home at any particular publication. This Substack will (hopefully) be a sort of home base for the various projects that I work on, and will host both original content and referrals to other venues where I’ve been writing.

The name of this Substack—Between Two Kingdoms—is a reference to the Lutheran “doctrine of two kingdoms,” by which Lutherans affirm a distinction between God’s work in the church and God’s work in the world. As theologian Hermann Sasse wrote in 1930, “the secular and the spiritual are indeed to be dearly distinguished and must not be mixed one with the other, but as good gifts of God, as true orders given by God, they belong together, just as creation and redemption belong together as works of God.” The relationship between these domains is, of course, complex—and yet it’s been the focus of both my academic and professional work these past years.

Subscribing (which will always be free) gets you immediate access to new articles and posts. No promises on any particular posting schedule.