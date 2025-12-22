Between Two Kingdoms
Elites and the Evangelical Class War
"New elites" aren't produced through pugilist tactics
Jan 22
•
John Ehrett
8
8
4
Cultural Apologetics in the Groyper Age
Offering a better story to the disaffected young right
Jan 14
•
John Ehrett
8
1
1
When "One Nation Under God" Doesn't Go Far Enough
What Jerome Copulsky's book "American Heretics" tells us about the long history of theological critiques of America
Jan 12
•
John Ehrett
6
How to Have a Day Job and an Intellectual Life
No, you don't have to choose
Jan 1
•
John Ehrett
94
11
20
December 2025
Why Do We Build the "Machine"?
A brief review of Paul Kingsnorth's much-discussed "Against the Machine"
Dec 22, 2025
•
John Ehrett
10
3
3
The Best Books I Read This Year (2025 Edition)
What I remembered, and what I'll be returning to in future
Dec 12, 2025
•
John Ehrett
7
3
1
Young Men Refuse to Fight in the Hunger Games Economy
On the underlying essence of the metacrisis facing young men.
Published on Commonplace
•
Dec 8, 2025
Two Concepts of Negative Liberty
Also known as "Defying Gravity" vs. "Let It Go"
Dec 1, 2025
•
John Ehrett
4
1
1
November 2025
Aronofsky, Lanthimos, del Toro: The Spirit and the Flesh
The deep question that these three filmmakers all grapple with in their own ways
Nov 11, 2025
•
John Ehrett
Kinism and Tradition
Why battles over race and ethnicity are questions less of the Christian past than of the Christian future
Nov 6, 2025
•
John Ehrett
4
1
October 2025
In Defense of "Worldview"
Where I think Simon Kennedy's "Against Worldview" doesn't quite hit the mark
Oct 23, 2025
•
John Ehrett
2
1
1
A welcome and overview
What this Substack is about
Oct 20, 2025
•
John Ehrett
