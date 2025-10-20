About This Site

Welcome to this Substack! I’m a Christian, writer, attorney, husband, and dad living and working in the Washington, D.C. area.

By day, I serve in the executive branch of the U.S. federal government. I graduated from Patrick Henry College with a degree in government, and subsequently earned my law degree from Yale Law School. I then clerked for Judges Alex Kozinski and James Ho on the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Ninth and Fifth Circuit, respectively, and worked at a major international law firm. For several years, I was chief counsel to U.S. Senator Josh Hawley on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and lead Republican counsel for the Senate Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law.

By night, I maintain an active academic research and writing practice, with a particular focus on postliberalism, theological tradition, and the relationship between modernity and secularity. In the last few years, I’ve spoken about these topics with audiences at Princeton, Georgetown, Cambridge, and the National Conservatism Conference, among others. I hold Master of Arts in Religion and Master of Sacred Theology degrees from the Institute of Lutheran Theology, where my studies focused on Christian history and continental philosophy.

My legal scholarship has been published by the Yale Law Journal, Georgetown Law Journal, Journal of Law and Politics,Texas Review of Law and Politics, and many other venues. My theological scholarship has appeared in the Journal of Classical Theology, Logia: A Journal of Lutheran Theology, Verba Vitae, and others. In addition, I am the author of Martin Luther’s Theology of Antitrust (Davenant Press, 2025), and Dynamic Kingdoms: Gudina Tumsa’s Postsecular Political Theology (Weidner Institute, forthcoming 2026). I’ve also written for a wide variety of periodicals like First Things, The New Atlantis, American Affairs, and the Claremont Review of Books.

I am a lifelong Lutheran in a congregation of the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod. My wife Mackenzi and I have two little boys, who keep us on our toes.

